Photos: THE CALLING Return With First Album in 22 Years

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Multi-platinum rock band THE CALLING released its long-awaited third album, Before The World Turns To Dust, on September 25, 2026 via TLG | Virgin Music Group. Their first full-length record since 2004's Two, the 15-track album brings founding singer and songwriter Alex Band together with guitarist and keyboardist Daniel Damico and bassist Dom Liberati.

'After nearly 20 years of writing and creating new music, and hitting roadblock after roadblock along the way, I finally have the right band with Daniel and Dom, the right album, and the right team behind us to put it out. We aren't trying to chase trends, we're making the music we want to make and bringing back The Calling sound that our amazing fans around the world have been waiting for. I honestly didn't know if this day would ever come!' says Band.

The release arrives as lead single 'Dust' continues its climb at radio, reaching No. 32 with a bullet in its second week on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The song marks THE CALLING's first radio campaign at the format in more than 20 years. The band has also recently surpassed 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Produced by John Fields and recorded in Nashville and Minneapolis, Before The World Turns To Dust pairs the soaring melodies and emotional directness that first connected THE CALLING with listeners worldwide with songs shaped by everything the band has lived through since its last album. 'Dust,' a song about love and connection in a world that can feel as though it is coming apart, sets the tone for the record. The band has shared both an official video and a stripped-down acoustic performance of the single.

THE CALLING will celebrate the album's arrival with a record release show tonight, Friday, September 25, at Dreamland in Malibu, California. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show is 21 and over, with general admission standing room and VIP tables available.

THE CALLING broke through with their 2001 debut, Camino Palmero, and 'Wherever You Will Go,' a worldwide hit that reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 23 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. The song has since surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, while the band has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and generated billions of streams across its catalog.

Before The World Turns To Dust Track Listing

Stand Up Now

Finally

Dust

Don't You Cry

Runyon Skies

Hold On Me

Strange

Stay

11th Hour

Won't Let You Down

Heaven

Crystal Ball

Saudade

The Fool That You Are

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