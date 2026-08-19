THE CALLING to Release BEFORE THE WORLD TURNS TO DUST, First Album in 22 Years

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THE CALLING will release Before The World Turns To Dust on September 25 via TLG | Virgin Music Group. Digital pre-orders and pre-saves are available now, with vinyl and CD pre-orders and exclusive album merchandise bundles launching September 1. The album marks the band's first release in 22 years.

The album's pre-save and pre-order link is available at https://tlgent.ffm.to/thecalling-btwtd.

Tracklist

11th Hour (Interlude)

Won't Let You Down

Heaven

Crystal Ball

Saudade (Interlude)

The Fool That You Are

How Long

About The Calling

THE CALLING are the multi-platinum Los Angeles rock band fronted and founded by Alex Band. Since breaking through with Camino Palmero and the worldwide hit 'Wherever You Will Go,' the band have sold more than 10 million albums, generated billions of streams, regularly registered 8 million-plus monthly Spotify listeners, and performed for sold-out audiences across multiple continents.

'Wherever You Will Go' reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100, spent 23 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart, was named the chart's No. 1 Adult Pop Song of the Decade, and has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Their debut Camino Palmero achieved Platinum status in more than 30 countries, while 2004 follow-up Two produced the international No. 1 'Our Lives.'

Twenty-two years after their last album, THE CALLING begin their next chapter with Before The World Turns To Dust.

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