THE CALLING's DUST Hits No. 40 as Band Tops 10 Million Spotify Listeners

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THE CALLING's new single 'Dust' has climbed to No. 40 with a bullet at Hot AC radio, with stations across the country supporting the band's return to the format. The milestone comes as the Los Angeles rock band, fronted and founded by Alex Band, has also reached 10 million monthly Spotify listeners.

'We're just hoping that our big, anthemic sound resonates and that we can connect with people around the world. It's truly our fans who have kept us alive, never giving up on us like we have never given up on ourselves and our belief that music does so much more than just entertain,' Band said.

The album's lead single, 'Dust,' is a sweeping meditation on love, human connection, and the forces that bind people together even when the world seems to be coming apart.

'We were initially writing 'Dust' as a timeless love song set in an apocalyptic world—kind of like what ours feels like at the moment—but then the song got a bit deeper,' Band explains. 'We're all basically born from cosmic dust and connected by the same energy that flows through us. Maybe love amplifies that subatomic connection. Maybe love can even transcend space and time.'

THE CALLING recently followed the official Tom Flynn-directed video for 'Dust' with a stripped-down acoustic performance of the single. The new performance offers another side of the song as 'Dust' reaches No. 40 with a bullet at Hot AC radio.

The road back to THE CALLING was anything but straightforward. Following the release of Two in 2004, label and industry complications stalled the band's momentum, and Band eventually released his solo album, We've All Been There, in 2010. Not long afterward, he received a devastating Parkinson's diagnosis and spent the next seven years struggling to regain his motor skills.

By 2018, his condition had dramatically improved and his symptoms had receded, allowing him to turn his attention back to THE CALLING, begin writing again, and return to stages around the world.

'When we finished our second record, I thought I would do my solo thing for two years and go back to The Calling,' Band says. 'I never imagined all of the ensuing drama. The Calling is what I wanted from the beginning. When we got back on the road, it was crazy to see all of the fans who stuck by me. I didn't even know I'd be alive at this point. It's changed my perspective. Each day is a pleasant surprise, especially when things work out.'

THE CALLING's return is also being supported by a partnership with Main & Meta and its AvenueD fan-engagement platform, designed to create a more direct connection between the band and the listeners who have remained with them throughout the years.

That partnership includes a newly launched fan contest with several extraordinary prizes. The Grand Prize winner will receive a private acoustic performance by THE CALLING at their home, open to U.S. residents only. The First Place winner will receive a Golden Laminate granting the winner and one guest entry to any THE CALLING performance anywhere in the world, forever.

Second Place includes a VIP Experience at the concert of the winner's choice, while Third Place receives an autographed limited-edition colored vinyl copy of Before The World Turns To Dust.

THE CALLING — Before The World Turns To Dust Tour 2026/2027

September 2 — Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days — Walla Walla, WA

September 19 — Court of Honor Stage — West Springfield, MA

September 25 — Dreamland — Malibu, CA — Record Release Show

October 16–18 — Egyptian Theatre — Park City, UT

Before The World Turns To Dust Track Listing

Stand Up Now

Finally

Dust

Don't You Cry

Runyon Skies (Interlude)

Hold On Me

Strange

Stay

11th Hour (Interlude)

Won't Let You Down

Heaven

Crystal Ball

Saudade (Interlude)

The Fool That You Are

How Long

Before The World Turns To Dust will be released September 25 via TLG | Virgin Music Group. Digital pre-orders and pre-saves are available now, along with vinyl and CD pre-orders and exclusive album merchandise bundles.

About THE CALLING

THE CALLING are the multi-platinum Los Angeles rock band fronted and founded by Alex Band. Since breaking through with Camino Palmero and the worldwide hit 'Wherever You Will Go,' the band have sold more than 10 million albums, generated billions of streams, reached 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, and performed for sold-out audiences across multiple continents.

'Wherever You Will Go' reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100, spent 23 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart, was named the chart's No. 1 Adult Pop Song of the Decade, and has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Their debut, Camino Palmero, achieved Platinum status in more than 30 countries, while its 2004 follow-up, Two, produced the international No. 1 'Our Lives.'

Twenty-two years after their last album, THE CALLING begin their next chapter with Before The World Turns To Dust.

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