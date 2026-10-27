Photos: Susannah Joffe to Launch THE DUST SETTLES Tour Spring 2027

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Susannah Joffe has announced her debut headline tour. The Dust Settles Tour will bring her recently released album Dust Settles And So Will I to stages across North America. Released in September, the album has amassed over 5 million streams in its first month.

The Dust Settles Tour will begin in Phoenix, AZ on March 23, 2027 and will stop in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before concluding in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 2027.

Artist presale begins on Wednesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale will take place starting Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to headline tour dates, Susannah Joffe will be performing at High Water Festival in Charleston, SC on April 18. This Fall, Susannah Joffe made her major festival debut at All Things Go D.C. and joined Paris Paloma on her Fatal Flaw North American tour.

Dust Settles and So Will I is largely inspired by Susannah's hometown of Austin, Texas: the landscapes, the people, and the sounds that shaped her. Texas itself is full of contradictions—full of friction, full of oxymorons—and those tensions have seeped into every corner of Susannah's debut album. Throughout the record, listeners join Joffe in her homecoming to herself through a retelling of her own feelings of nostalgia and her pursuit of success. Dust Settles and So Will I is the liminal space where she can hold these contradictory feelings. Texas twang and indie punk, complete euphoria and devastating heartbreak, the push away from home and the pull right back.

Susannah Joffe Upcoming Live Dates

03/23/27 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

03/24/27 - Quartyard - San Diego, CA

03/25/27 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

03/27/27 - Brick & Mortar Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

03/29/27 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

03/30/27 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

03/31/27 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

04/03/27 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

04/05/27 - Amsterdam Bar and Hall - Saint Paul, MN

04/06/27 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

04/08/27 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

04/09/27 - Summit Music Hall - Columbus, OH

04/10/27 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

04/12/27 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

04/14/27 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

04/15/27 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

04/16/27 - Atlantis - Washington, D.C.

04/18/27 - High Water Festival Charleston, SC** **Festival date

About Susannah Joffe

Susannah Joffe is a Texas-raised, NYC-based artist making emotional indie pop that pulls equally from Austin's soft-rock roots and NYC's bright, chaotic queer scene. Over the last year, she's become one of the most exciting rising names in indie music, growing to 2.2M monthly Spotify listeners, selling out headline shows in NYC, LA, and Austin, and building a fiercely online fanbase around songs that feel equally intimate, fiery, and devastating. Her 2024 breakout single 'Die Your Daughter' has surpassed 118M+ Spotify streams and counting.

In June 2025, Susannah released her latest EP Cult Leader with lead singles gracing the cover of Spotify's All New Indie and placements across New Music Friday, Lorem, Front Page Indie, Alternative Pride, Indie Pop, Women of Indie, and more.

In the past year, Susannah supported Lola Young at Rolling Stone's 'Future of Music Showcase' and King Princess across the UK/EU, including sold-out shows at venues like Electric Brixton and Le Trianon. She has previously toured with Paris Paloma, spill tab, Alix Page, Indigo De Souza, NIKI, and more. Recent collaborations include work with Annie DiRusso, Ha Vay, and Baby Nova, alongside inclusion on the All Things Go benefit compilation supporting LGBTQA+ causes with artists including Maren Morris, Jack Antonoff, and Orville Peck.

Susannah Joffe's debut album Dust Settles and So Will I is out now.

Photo Credit: Preston Rolls and Dana Trippe



























Photo Credit: Preston Rolls and Dana Trippe

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