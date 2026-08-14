Paris Paloma Sets THE FATAL FLAW Album, Sept 4, Plus Tour
The British singer-songwriter's new single follows her track PRE-RAPHAELITE.
Paris Paloma has released a new song, I CRY IN FRONT OF PAINTINGS, the latest preview of her upcoming second album THE FATAL FLAW, due out September 4 via Nettwerk Music Group. The British singer-songwriter is also set to embark on an extensive headline tour spanning Europe and North America.
Like the recent single 'Pre-Raphaelite' and her ode to stop AI destroying art forms, 'I Cry In Front Of Paintings' stems from Paris' deep love and care of art, mythology and nature.
''I Cry In Front Of Paintings' is the release at the end of the album,' recalls Paris. 'It is the slow, decided step and subsequent fall into gentleness, safety, and love. It comes after the bitter, terrifying, passionate journey where you discover yourself, you question what you deserve, and you are finally able to accept it. When I was 17, I stood in front of a Rothko painting, not knowing why I couldn't cry in front of it like other people did. At 23, I stood in front of a lover, and didn't know why I couldn't love them how I wanted to. Both times I blamed myself, worried I was incapable of loving, incapable of appreciating art. 'I Cry In Front Of Paintings' is the relief of emotional epiphany, where you find love, you find understanding, just not where you thought or expected. It's about the sense that you were always meant to find it, when you were ready for it, when you were able to accept the love you deserve.'
If Paris' critically acclaimed 2024 debut Cacophony, which boasts over a billion streams, offered a window into her inner world, The Fatal Flaw sees Paris Paloma turn herself inside-out. Taking its name from the opening line of Donna Tartt's seminal novel The Secret History, the album charts the depths and heights of human emotion, with influences ranging from the seascapes of J.W. Turner, the writings of intersectional feminist bell hooks and the romanticism of the Pre-Raphaelites — a world of vast landscapes, ancient treasures and myth woven through song. Its artwork, a great red tree inspired by Ithell Colquhoun's Diagrams of Love, imagines the intricate root system at the album's core: an arc from emotional blockage to overspill, and art as Paris' most intimate relationship.
'I Cry in Front of Paintings' arrives amid extraordinary momentum for the Brighton-based artist. The singles 'Pre-Raphaelite,' 'Miyazaki,' 'Stem The Flow,' 'Good Boy' and 'Good Girl' from The Fatal Flaw have already amassed 30 million streams to date. In connection, Paris' platinum-certified feminist breakthrough anthem 'Labour' — the song that ignited a global feminist movement — has now surpassed almost over a billion streams. Most recently, Sofia Isella joined Paris on-stage during Hinterland Music Festival to perform the track.
Fresh off appearances at Hinterland, Lollapalooza and Osheaga Festival, Paris will continue to take her lauded live show on the road this year for an extensive run of headline dates across Europe and North America. 'The Fatal Flaw Tour' marks her biggest ever run of shows, which includes performances at Los Angeles' The Ford Amphitheatre, New York's Brooklyn Paramount, DC's 9:30 Club, Minneapolis' First Avenue, Philadelphia's Franklin Music Hall, San Francisco's The Warfield and more. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.parispaloma.co.uk/home/#tour.
Paris' feminist impact has commanded major stages and screens, including performances on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' 'BBC's Later… with Jools Holland' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' with acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Billboard and more. Named YouTube's 'Trending Artist on the Rise,' Amazon's 'Breakthrough Artist to Watch' and Spotify's 'EQUAL Ambassador,' she also contributed 'The Rider' to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, joining a lineage of artists whose voices have shaped the Tolkien universe.
The Fatal Flaw Tracklist
Miyazaki
Rothko
Stem the Flow
The Bleeding Part of Me
get her the fing flowers
Pre-Raphaelite
Good Girl
Pyrrhus (you go where I cannot)
Silhouette on the Hill
Good Boy
Beautiful Birds
I Cry in Front of Paintings
Paris Paloma Live
August 13 - Budapest, HU - Sziget
August 14 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen
August 15 - Hamburg, DE - MS Dockville
August 16 - Angus, UK - Summer's End Angus
August 28 - West Yorkshire, EN - Reading & Leeds Festival
August 30 - West Yorkshire, EN - Reading & Leeds Festival
September 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
September 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford Amphitheatre
September 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
September 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
September 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
September 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
September 30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
October 2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
October 4 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
October 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
October 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
October 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
October 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
October 16 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre
October 17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
October 18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
October 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
October 21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
October 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
October 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
November 11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
November 13 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon
November 14 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall
November 15 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
November 17 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
November 24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
November 25 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium
November 27 - Paris, FR - Bataclan
November 29 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine
November 30 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
December 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
December 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk
December 6 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom
December 8 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus
December 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
December 12 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Arenan
December 13 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
The new track follows the recently released single PRE-RAPHAELITE and continues themes of art, mythology and nature that run through THE FATAL FLAW.
Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox
Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox