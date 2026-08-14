Paris Paloma Sets THE FATAL FLAW Album, Sept 4, Plus Tour

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Paris Paloma has released a new song, I CRY IN FRONT OF PAINTINGS, the latest preview of her upcoming second album THE FATAL FLAW, due out September 4 via Nettwerk Music Group. The British singer-songwriter is also set to embark on an extensive headline tour spanning Europe and North America.

Like the recent single 'Pre-Raphaelite' and her ode to stop AI destroying art forms, 'I Cry In Front Of Paintings' stems from Paris' deep love and care of art, mythology and nature.

''I Cry In Front Of Paintings' is the release at the end of the album,' recalls Paris. 'It is the slow, decided step and subsequent fall into gentleness, safety, and love. It comes after the bitter, terrifying, passionate journey where you discover yourself, you question what you deserve, and you are finally able to accept it. When I was 17, I stood in front of a Rothko painting, not knowing why I couldn't cry in front of it like other people did. At 23, I stood in front of a lover, and didn't know why I couldn't love them how I wanted to. Both times I blamed myself, worried I was incapable of loving, incapable of appreciating art. 'I Cry In Front Of Paintings' is the relief of emotional epiphany, where you find love, you find understanding, just not where you thought or expected. It's about the sense that you were always meant to find it, when you were ready for it, when you were able to accept the love you deserve.'

If Paris' critically acclaimed 2024 debut Cacophony, which boasts over a billion streams, offered a window into her inner world, The Fatal Flaw sees Paris Paloma turn herself inside-out. Taking its name from the opening line of Donna Tartt's seminal novel The Secret History, the album charts the depths and heights of human emotion, with influences ranging from the seascapes of J.W. Turner, the writings of intersectional feminist bell hooks and the romanticism of the Pre-Raphaelites — a world of vast landscapes, ancient treasures and myth woven through song. Its artwork, a great red tree inspired by Ithell Colquhoun's Diagrams of Love, imagines the intricate root system at the album's core: an arc from emotional blockage to overspill, and art as Paris' most intimate relationship.

'I Cry in Front of Paintings' arrives amid extraordinary momentum for the Brighton-based artist. The singles 'Pre-Raphaelite,' 'Miyazaki,' 'Stem The Flow,' 'Good Boy' and 'Good Girl' from The Fatal Flaw have already amassed 30 million streams to date. In connection, Paris' platinum-certified feminist breakthrough anthem 'Labour' — the song that ignited a global feminist movement — has now surpassed almost over a billion streams. Most recently, Sofia Isella joined Paris on-stage during Hinterland Music Festival to perform the track.

Fresh off appearances at Hinterland, Lollapalooza and Osheaga Festival, Paris will continue to take her lauded live show on the road this year for an extensive run of headline dates across Europe and North America. 'The Fatal Flaw Tour' marks her biggest ever run of shows, which includes performances at Los Angeles' The Ford Amphitheatre, New York's Brooklyn Paramount, DC's 9:30 Club, Minneapolis' First Avenue, Philadelphia's Franklin Music Hall, San Francisco's The Warfield and more. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.parispaloma.co.uk/home/#tour.

Paris' feminist impact has commanded major stages and screens, including performances on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' 'BBC's Later… with Jools Holland' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' with acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Billboard and more. Named YouTube's 'Trending Artist on the Rise,' Amazon's 'Breakthrough Artist to Watch' and Spotify's 'EQUAL Ambassador,' she also contributed 'The Rider' to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, joining a lineage of artists whose voices have shaped the Tolkien universe.

The Fatal Flaw Tracklist

Miyazaki

Rothko

Stem the Flow

The Bleeding Part of Me

get her the fing flowers

Pre-Raphaelite

Good Girl

Pyrrhus (you go where I cannot)

Silhouette on the Hill

Good Boy

Beautiful Birds

I Cry in Front of Paintings

Paris Paloma Live

August 13 - Budapest, HU - Sziget

August 14 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen

August 15 - Hamburg, DE - MS Dockville

August 16 - Angus, UK - Summer's End Angus

August 28 - West Yorkshire, EN - Reading & Leeds Festival

August 30 - West Yorkshire, EN - Reading & Leeds Festival

September 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford Amphitheatre

September 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

September 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

September 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

September 30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

October 4 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

October 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

October 16 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

October 17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

October 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

October 21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

October 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

November 11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

November 13 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

November 14 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall

November 15 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November 17 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

November 24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

November 25 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium

November 27 - Paris, FR - Bataclan

November 29 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine

November 30 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

December 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

December 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

December 6 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom

December 8 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus

December 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

December 12 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Arenan

December 13 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

The new track follows the recently released single PRE-RAPHAELITE and continues themes of art, mythology and nature that run through THE FATAL FLAW.

Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox



Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox

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