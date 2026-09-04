Paris Paloma Releases THE FATAL FLAW Album, Plans World Tour

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Paris Paloma has released her highly-anticipated second album The Fatal Flaw via Nettwerk Music Group.

An extraordinary collection of songs and an anthology from an artist at her most radically vulnerable, the British singer/songwriter urges listeners to be brave enough to feel deeply. 'I wanted to write these songs like they were for great walls, tapestries and heavy paintings, not just diaries,' says Paris.

'This album is about love, and about art,' recalls Paris. 'There is nothing trivial or fleeting about it, they are songs for great halls, written as though you're walking through tapestries and heavy paintings detailing battles and storms. I wrote these songs about those feelings that feel like they govern you and overwhelm you. I wrote them for everyone who has ever felt like 'too much' because of how deeply they feel everything.'

Alongside the record, Paris also shares 'Silhouette on the Hill,' the third and final chapter of the video trilogy that began with 'Good Boy' and 'Good Girl.' Directed by Georgie Cowan-Turner and starring Ewen Mitchell (House of the Dragon), the film takes the shape of a gothic British Western and closes out a body of work less interested in masculinity at its most powerful than at its most brittle.

If Paris' critically acclaimed 2024 debut Cacophony, which boasts over a billion streams, offered a window into her inner world, The Fatal Flaw sees Paris Paloma turn herself inside-out. Taking its name from the opening line of Donna Tartt's seminal novel The Secret History, the album charts the depths and heights of human emotion, with influences ranging from the seascapes of J.W. Turner, the writings of intersectional feminist bell hooks and the romanticism of the Pre-Raphaelites — a world of vast landscapes, ancient treasures and myth woven through song. Its artwork, a great red tree inspired by Ithell Colquhoun's Diagrams of Love, imagines the intricate root system at the album's core: an arc from emotional blockage to overspill, and art as Paris' most intimate relationship.

In conjunction, Paris will continue to take her live show on the road this year for an extensive run of headline dates across Europe and North America. 'The Fatal Flaw Tour' marks her biggest ever run of shows, which includes performances this fall at Los Angeles' The Ford Amphitheatre, New York's Brooklyn Paramount, DC's 9:30 Club, Minneapolis' First Avenue, Philadelphia's Franklin Music Hall, San Francisco's The Warfield and more. Tickets can be purchased at parispaloma.co.uk.

Paris' feminist impact has commanded major stages and screens, including performances on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' 'BBC's Later… with Jools Holland' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' with acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Billboard and more. Named YouTube's 'Trending Artist on the Rise,' Amazon's 'Breakthrough Artist to Watch' and Spotify's 'EQUAL Ambassador,' she also contributed 'The Rider' to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, joining a lineage of artists whose voices have shaped the Tolkien universe. In addition, Paris' platinum-certified feminist breakthrough anthem 'Labour' — the song that ignited a global feminist movement — has now surpassed almost over a billion global streams.

Tracklist

Miyazaki

Rothko

Stem the Flow

The Bleeding Part of Me

get her the fing flowers

Pre-Raphaelite

Good Girl

Pyrrhus (you go where I cannot)

Silhouette on the Hill

Good Boy

Beautiful Birds

I Cry in Front of Paintings

Tour Dates

September 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford Amphitheatre

September 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

September 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

September 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

September 30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

October 4 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

October 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

October 16 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

October 17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

October 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

October 21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

October 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

November 11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

November 13 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

November 14 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall

November 15 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November 17 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

November 24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

November 25 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium

November 27 - Paris, FR - Bataclan

November 29 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine

November 30 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

December 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

December 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

December 6 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom

December 8 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus

December 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

December 12 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Arenan

December 13 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox



Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox

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