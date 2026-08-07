Susannah Joffe Releases END OF THE WORLD Ahead of Fall 2026 Tour With Paris Paloma

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Susannah Joffe has released a new single, END OF THE WORLD, out now via Broke Records. The track arrives ahead of her debut album, DUST SETTLES AND SO WILL I, set for release on September 25, and precedes a run of fall tour dates supporting Paris Paloma on the FATAL FLAW North American tour.

'End Of The World' features timpani, trumpet, whispers, and walls of guitar bloom around Joffe's voice as she declares, 'The end of the world is stale and new / With rotten old men in shiny cars and suits… They're smoking cigars while we decompose.' The track confronts the corruption, greed, and moral decay that have become so commonplace they are often overlooked. Written from a place of frustration and urgency, it reflects the growing sense of powerlessness in the face of immense wealth and influence held by those in power.

Susannah says, ''End Of The World' is my most experimental and chaotic song yet, it is orchestral yet intimate, hard yet soft, beautiful yet harrowing. It's a funeral procession but also a war call.'

Dust Settles and So Will I is largely inspired by Susannah's hometown of Austin, Texas: the landscapes, the people, and the sounds that shaped her. Texas itself is full of contradictions—full of friction, full of oxymorons—and those tensions have seeped into every corner of Susannah's debut album. Throughout the record, listeners join Joffe in her homecoming to herself through a retelling of her own feelings of nostalgia and her pursuit of success. Dust Settles and So Will I is the liminal space where she can hold these contradictory feelings. Texas twang and indie punk, complete euphoria and devastating heartbreak, the push away from home and the pull right back.

Susannah has offered a preview of the record with singles 'Texas Baby', 'You Ruined Paris', and, 'Happiness Is Just A Myth', which has become Joffe's fastest growing song to date.

This Fall, she will be performing at All Things Go D.C. taking place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland this coming September, marking her major festival debut. Susannah will also join Paris Paloma on her The Fatal Flaw Tour in North America, beginning in Phoenix on September 20, 2026, with stops in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Washington, D.C. on October 25, 2026.

Susannah Joffe 2026 Live Dates

Sunday, September 20, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren**

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford Amphitheatre**

Thursday, September 24, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield**

Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater**

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex**

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre**

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works**

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse**

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee**

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue**

Friday, October 16, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral**

Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!**

Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall**

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount**

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner**

Friday, October 23, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall**

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club**

Sunday, October 25, 2026 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club**

** with Paris Paloma

About Susannah Joffe

Susannah Joffe is a Texas-raised, NYC-based artist making emotional indie pop that pulls equally from Austin's soft-rock roots and NYC's bright, chaotic queer scene. Over the last year, she's become one of the most exciting rising names in indie music, growing to 2.2M monthly Spotify listeners, selling out headline shows in NYC, LA, and Austin, and building a fiercely online fanbase around songs that feel equally intimate, fiery, and devastating. Her 2024 breakout single 'Die Your Daughter' has surpassed 118M+ Spotify streams and counting. In June 2025, Susannah released her latest EP Cult Leader with lead singles gracing the cover of Spotify's All New Indie and placements across New Music Friday, Lorem, Front Page Indie, Alternative Pride, Indie Pop, Women of Indie, and more.

In the past year, Susannah supported Lola Young at Rolling Stone's 'Future of Music Showcase' and King Princess across the UK/EU, including sold-out shows at venues like Electric Brixton and Le Trianon. She has previously toured with spill tab, Alix Page, Indigo De Souza, NIKI, and more. Recent collaborations include work with Annie DiRusso, Ha Vay, and Baby Nova, alongside inclusion on the All Things Go benefit compilation supporting LGBTQA+ causes with artists including Maren Morris, Jack Antonoff, and Orville Peck.

END OF THE WORLD features timpani, trumpet, whispers and layered guitar around Joffe's vocals, with lyrics addressing corruption and the imbalance of wealth and power. Joffe has described the song as her most experimental work to date, calling it both a funeral procession and a war call. DUST SETTLES AND SO WILL I draws on her upbringing in Austin, Texas, and the contradictions she has said shaped the record.

Photo Credit: Preston Rolls and Dana Trippe



Photo Credit: Preston Rolls and Dana Trippe

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