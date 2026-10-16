Photos: Storm Force Release Performance Video for ANTI SOCIAL MEDIA

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Storm Force have released their performance music video for the new single 'Anti Social Media', from their new album Truth. The entire album is available to stream or as a 24 bit hi res digital download on Bandcamp. CDs are available from Eonian Records.

Greg Fraser talks about what was behind the song 'Anti Social Media', 'When I write songs, I usually have so many ideas floating around that I give each one a Working Title just so I can remember what it is. This song actually started out with the title 'Cluster F**k,' believe it or not! I'd ask Pat if he had any lyrics for it, and eventually we realized we couldn't exactly release a song with that title. That's when 'Anti Social Media' came about. The song isn't really political. It's about how social media, for all the good it does, can also divide people. I love the internet and how it connects us, but algorithms, bots, arguments, and constant negativity can pull people in and push them apart. Something designed to bring us together can actually make us more anti-social. We're all guilty of spending way too much time endlessly scrolling, myself included. That's really where the inspiration came from—the irony of something called social media making people less social. And let's face it, 'Anti Social Media' is a much better title than 'Cluster F**k!''

Storm Force delivers melodic hard rock fueled by soaring vocals, massive hooks, and the energy of classic arena rock. Founded by guitarist and songwriter Greg Fraser, best known for his work with Canadian hard rock veterans Brighton Rock, the band blends classic influences with a modern edge.

The band first made its mark with the release of its debut album, Age Of Fear, in 2020 through Escape Music. The album earned praise from melodic rock fans and media alike, showcasing a mix of driving guitars, memorable choruses, and emotionally charged songwriting.

Drawing inspiration from Whitesnake, Dokken, Scorpions, and Bon Jovi, Storm Force delivers music built for loud speakers, live stages, and fans who still believe in authentic, guitar-driven rock.

Age Of Fear, the debut Storm Force album, along with both Fraze Gang albums are now available for a budget friendly download of $5.99 each at bravewordsrecords.bandcamp.com.

Tracklisting

'Truth'

'Silver Lining'

'Saviour'

'Between The Lines'

'Anti Social Media'

'Fire Starter'

'On With The Show'

'You're Never Alone'

'I Wasn't Finished Loving You'

'Karma's A Bitch'

Band Members

Patrick Gagliardi – lead vocals

Greg Fraser – lead guitar, backing vocals

Mike Berardelli – bass guitar

Roger Banks – drums

Production

Produced and Mixed by Darius Szczepaniak

Strada XR Atmos Studio, Mississauga, ON

Recorded at Storce Recording, Niagara Falls, ON

Additional Musicians

All keyboards by Mike 'Benny' Bedrosian, except on 'Between The Lines,' performed by Ray Coburn.

Margaret Maria – Cello on 'I Wasn't Finished Loving You'

Songwriting

All songs written by Patrick Gagliardi and Greg Fraser, except 'Saviour,' written by Greg Fraser.

About Storm Force

Storm Force is the explosive band that fans of classic hard melodic rock have all been waiting for.

Storm Force is led by Canadian rock musician and Brighton Rock founder, Greg Fraser. Greg has earned 4 Juno nominations with Brighton Rock, as well as a gold album in Canada. Greg is joined by Patrick Gagliardi (Vocals), Roger Banks (Drums), and Mike Berardelli (Bass). Storm Force's debut album 'Age of Fear' is the culmination of three years of passion for music and the hard rock genre.

After Brighton Rock, Greg released two rock albums with the Fraze Gang to solid reviews. For this project however, he decided to step away from the front man role and search for the right members to create something special. Armed with the rock riffs and melodies he had written, he decided to focus on finding members that were local to him so they could create an album that felt like a band rather than one recorded in different cities with no cohesiveness. Greg found Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension) as lead vocalist. Patrick adds his touch to the album as the main lyricist, bringing different flavours to each song that range from straight ahead rock anthems to introspective experiences of the current world. Their debut record was recorded at Hamster Cage Studios and produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar). It combines melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the rhythm section of drummer Roger Banks and bassist Mike Berardelli.











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