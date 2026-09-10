Photos: Storm Force Release 'Anti Social Media' Single from TRUTH

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Storm Force have announced the third single, 'Anti Social Media', from their upcoming new album Truth, releasing on September 25th. CD pre-orders are now also available from Eonian Records. The entire album is available for a digital pre-order on Bandcamp. Pre-orders on Bandcamp will be able to download the first three singles immediately. Storm Force has planned a Listening Party on September 23rd on Bandcamp. Two days before the album release everyone around the world can join band members on Bandcamp to listen to the entire album.











Greg Fraser shared what is behind the new single; ''Anti-Social Media' came from watching something created to bring us closer slowly begin to pull us apart. Algorithms learn what makes us angry, afraid and divided, then feed us more of it, turning disagreement into outrage. At the same time, we've never been more connected, yet somehow we're becoming more isolated—staring at screens, collecting followers and losing real human connection. It's about that contradiction: everyone has a voice, but fewer people are listening, and something called social media may actually be teaching us to become anti-social. So we decided to write a kick ass song about it!!'

Storm Force delivers powerful melodic hard rock fueled by soaring vocals, massive hooks, and the timeless energy of classic arena rock. Founded by guitarist and songwriter Greg Fraser, best known for his work with Canadian hard rock veterans Brighton Rock, the band blends classic influences with a modern edge, creating a sound that feels both familiar and refreshingly current.

The band first made its mark with the release of its debut album, Age Of Fear, in 2020 through Escape Music. The album earned praise from melodic rock fans and media alike, showcasing a powerful mix of driving guitars, memorable choruses, and emotionally charged songwriting.

Now Storm Force returns with its highly anticipated sophomore release, Truth, a ten-song collection that raises the bar in every direction.

Drawing inspiration from Whitesnake, Dokken, Scorpions, and Bon Jovi, Storm Force delivers music built for loud speakers, live stages, and fans who still believe in authentic, guitar-driven rock.

Track Listing

Truth

Silver Lining

Saviour

Between The Lines

Anti Social Media

Fire Starter

On With The Show

You're Never Alone

I Wasn't Finished Loving You

Karma's A Bitch

Band Members

Patrick Gagliardi – Lead Vocals

Greg Fraser – Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals

Mike Berardelli – Bass Guitar

Roger Banks – Drums

Production

Produced and Mixed by Darius Szczepaniak

Strada XR Atmos Studio, Mississauga, ON

Recorded at Storce Recording, Niagara Falls, ON

Additional Musicians

All keyboards by Mike 'Benny' Bedrosian, except on 'Between The Lines,' performed by Ray Coburn.

Margaret Maria – Cello on 'I Wasn't Finished Loving You'

Songwriting

All songs written by Patrick Gagliardi and Greg Fraser, except 'Saviour,' written by Greg Fraser.

About Storm Force

Storm Force is the explosive band that fans of classic hard melodic rock have all been waiting for.

Storm Force is led by Canadian rock legend and Brighton Rock founder, Greg Fraser. Greg has earned 4 Juno nominations with Brighton Rock, as well as a gold album in Canada. Greg is joined by Patrick Gagliardi (Vocals), Roger Banks (Drums), and Mike Berardelli (Bass), Storm Force's debut album 'Age of Fear' is the culmination of three years of passion for music and the hard rock genre.

After Brighton Rock, Greg released two great rock albums with the Fraze Gang to solid reviews. For this project however, he decided to step away from the front man role and search for the right members to create something special. Armed with the great rock riffs and melodies he had written, he decided to focus on finding members that were local to him so they could not just create an album that was recorded in different cities with no cohesiveness, but something that really felt like a band. Greg found one of today's most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension). Patrick adds his touch to the album as the main lyricist bringing different flavours to each song that range from straight ahead Rock anthems to introspective experiences of the current world we live in. Their debut record was recorded at Hamster Cage Studios and produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar). It combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of legendary drummer Roger Banks and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Berardelli.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...