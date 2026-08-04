STORM FORCE to Release SAVIOUR Single Ahead of TRUTH Album

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STORM FORCE has announced the release of SAVIOUR, the second single from the band's upcoming album TRUTH, set for release on September 25th on BraveWords Records. The full album is currently available for digital pre-order on Bandcamp, and the band plans to hold a listening party on Bandcamp on September 23rd, giving listeners worldwide a chance to hear the record two days ahead of its release.

Greg Fraser shared his insights into the new single: 'Saviour has a bit of history behind it. It was originally recorded on the debut Fraze Gang album, and I sang the original version myself. When I first wrote the song, though, it was actually in a different key. Once I got into the studio, I realized it just wasn't the right fit for my voice, so I ended up changing the key to make it work.

I've always been proud of that song and felt it never really got the exposure it deserved. When Storm Force started putting this album together, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to revisit it and finally record it the way I'd always heard it in my head. We returned it to its original key, and having Pat sing it made all the difference. He absolutely knocked it out of the park, and the whole band brought an incredible energy to the track. What you're hearing now is the version I imagined from the very beginning, and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life.'

Eonian Records will be releasing the compact disc for Storm Force's Truth. Pre-orders for the CD will begin August 25th.

Digital pre-order for the album Truth: https://bravewordsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/truth

RSVP to the free Listening Party: https://bravewordsrecords.bandcamp.com/merch/storm-force-truth-listening-party

Storm Force delivers powerful melodic hard rock fueled by soaring vocals, massive hooks, and the timeless energy of classic arena rock. Founded by guitarist and songwriter Greg Fraser, best known for his work with Canadian hard rock veterans Brighton Rock, the band blends classic influences with a modern edge, creating a sound that feels both familiar and refreshingly current.

The band first made its mark with the release of its debut album, Age Of Fear, in 2020 through Escape Music. The album earned praise from melodic rock fans and media alike, showcasing a powerful mix of driving guitars, memorable choruses, and emotionally charged songwriting.

Now Storm Force returns with its highly anticipated sophomore release, Truth, a ten-song collection that raises the bar in every direction.

Drawing inspiration from Whitesnake, Dokken, Scorpions, and Bon Jovi, Storm Force delivers music built for loud speakers, live stages, and fans who still believe in authentic, guitar-driven rock.

Greg Fraser noted that SAVIOUR was originally recorded on the debut Fraze Gang album, with Fraser singing the original version in a different key. For the STORM FORCE recording, the song was returned to its original key, with Pat taking over lead vocals.

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