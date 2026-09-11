Photos: Split Chain Release motionblur [DELUXE]; UK Headline Tour This Month

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Bristol's nu-gaze quintet Split Chain has released motionblur [DELUXE], a digital deluxe edition of their acclaimed debut album motionblur, via Epitaph Records. Each track has been reimagined by the band and features rising bands in today's alternative scene.

Photo Credit: Ashlea Bea - Download Hi-Res Images























'motionblur [DELUXE] was not only an idea conceived so we could celebrate our debut album a year on from its release, but also as a way for us to give back to the community and scene that has welcomed us with such open arms,' explains the band. 'We've made so many friends across the world over the course of our short existence and to be able to celebrate in this way with all of them is such a genuine privilege for us. Everyone has done such a sick job with their interpretations of each song, and we're so so proud of how it's all come together. We're eternally grateful to every single band that has contributed to this album in any way whatsoever and we cannot wait for everybody else to hear it.'

The album's focus track is 'I'm Not Dying To Be Here [DLX],' featuring Slow Degrade.

'Slow Degrade are such an insanely sick band,' enthuse the band, 'and we knew immediately that we wanted them for this rehash of I'm Not Dying to Be Here. We've been online friends from the very beginning, and it's so cool to finally make something real with them. As with everybody else on the record, we're such huge fans of everything that Shane and Slow Degrade do, so we knew straight away that we wanted them to be a part of this deluxe. Shane's voice compliments the song in all the right ways and he's done such a good job of levelling the song up even more. We're genuinely stoked with how well it's come out and we can't wait for everyone else to hear it.'

Split Chain head back out on a UK headline tour this month with special guests False Reality and Roman Candle. The band will make stops at Southampton's The Joiners, Glasgow's G2 and wrap up at London's Underworld on September 25th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit splitchain.uk/tour.

'Since the band started back in 2023, everything has happened for us so quickly. Before we knew it, we'd signed with Epitaph, put out our debut LP out, have spent the year since release touring across Europe, the US, Canada and Australia. There was a point of realization for us amongst all of the chaos where we realized that we hadn't actually toured the UK since way before motionblur was released. We decided that we absolutely had to give the album a proper tour at home, and we're so stoked that it's finally happening. Not only that, but we also get to tour with some really sick bands in False Reality and Roman Candle, who we all love. We're genuinely really excited to tour the UK again and can't wait to get back out on the road.'

Following the highly anticipated release of motionblur last summer, Split Chain solidified themselves as the hottest, zeitgeist-capturing band in the world. Described by Revolver as 'a new higher-water mark for the nu-gaze movement,' Split Chain honors the grunge and angsty distortion of nu-metal titans while carving their own mark in the scene, with press acclaim for motionblur across Consequence, Knotfest, Stereogum, Revolver, Kerrang! and more.

Split Chain UK Tour Dates

August 10 – Manchester – Manchester Academy *

August 11 – London – O2 Academy Islington *

September 18 – Southampton – The Joiners

September 19 – Birmingham – The Flapper

September 20 – Manchester – The Deaf Institute

September 22 – Glasgow – G2

September 23 – Leeds – Boom

September 24 – Bristol – Exchange

September 25 – London - Underworld

* Opening for Kittie

Tracklist

1. Under the Wire

2. bored. tired. torn.

3. I'm Not Dying To Be Here

4. Rookie

5. who am i?

6. SPIT

7. greyintheblue

8. The Space In Between

9. Subside

10. Headway

11. my mistake...

12. untitled

13. sylvia (i won't belong to you)

14. scatterbrain

15. Under the Wire [DLX] (featuring Day Aches)

16. bored. tired. torn. [DLX] (featuring Concealer)

17. I'm Not Dying To Be Here [DLX] (featuring Slow Degrade)

18. Rookie [DLX] (featuring whither)

19. who am i? [DLX] (featuring Commoner)

20. SPIT [DLX] (featuring False Reality)

21. greyintheblue [DLX] [DLX] (featuring Ritual)

22. The Space In Between [DLX] (featuring postdrome)

23. Subside [DLX] (featuring Nodding Off)

24. Headway [DLX] (featuring Roman Candle)

25. my mistake... [DLX] (Zetra version)

26. untitled [DLX] (featuring Grove Street)



Photo Credit: Ashlea Bea - Download Hi-Res Images

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