Photos: Sophie's Body to Release Debut Album ZERO in October with Tour

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Boston-based quartet Sophie's Body has announced their debut album, Zero, which will be released independently on October 30. The band — led by Sophie McMinn and featuring Dylan Hughes (drums), Harry Van Der Meer (bass), and Adam Hurt (guitar) — is self-described as 'bubble-grunge' and has been characterized as 'not an emo band,' but rather a blunt-force wall of sound that, in their own words, 'hits you in the head.'

Alongside the album announcement, the band shared its latest single, 'Long Term Loaner,' described as an expression of anxiety with change wrapped up in clever wordplay, wobbly guitars, and Sophie's signature melodic vocals.

The song came together after McMinn broke her guitar pedal — a TC Electronics Hall of Fame — right before a 4-show weekender tour. 'I was distraught,' she says, especially because the incident occurred just after she had graduated college in 2025, a time marking the beginning of a whole life of uncertainty and surprises. Her experience working at a local Guitar Center helped her take advantage of a warranty deal. 'Long story short, I was left with a 'long-term loaner' pedal, given my circumstances.'

As Sophie's Body move into the second verse of the song, McMinn explores a darker, more fraught side of the situation. 'I started playing around with the homophone 'loner', and that's where I get into my angst a bit more,' she reflects. 'This was not a fun period in my life, I was feeling lonely, and really grasping for purpose post-college graduation.'

Zero is described by McMinn as an 'accidental concept album, in a weird way.' Until she graduated college in Boston, MA, she had never slowed down to think about what she wanted out of life. Music was an anchor for her: 'I grew up playing classical music, I went to performing arts high school, and then continued studying music in college,' she admits. After falling in love with the DIY and grunge scene in Boston, she says time and developing personal taste forced her to embrace change and let life guide her to new opportunities.

She continues: ''Zero' is a collection of songs about experiences — songs about how I'm feeling. At first glance (or listen), you might not see the connecting threads, but in every song, there is this dark shadow, great looming stress, gnawing feeling of uncertainty, and honest-to-god primal fear of failing before I've even had the chance to start. Life and the search for meaning is this amorphous, constantly shifting shape, and it's horrible, and I hate it. Yet, it's beautiful, and when I play this music and face it head on, I smile because it gave me this gift. Trying to make angles out of a shape like that is really hard, and I don't think I'll ever figure it out, but that's alright with me, because it means I'll have infinite opportunities to try.'

About Sophie's Body

Sophie's Body is the product of a classically-trained opera singer colliding with a jazz band kid and two grunge musicians. Raised in the heart of New York City, Sophie McMinn had an unconventional start to her music career as a classical vocalist and violinist. She took a hard left turn into the DIY grunge scene after moving to Boston, MA, where she crossed paths with drummer Dylan Hughes, bassist Harry Van Der Meer, and guitarist Adam Hurt through a series of near-accidental classroom meetings, interrupted rehearsals, and well-timed Instagram messages. Part marketing ploy, part self-deprecating joke, Sophie promised her 'body' on a show flyer, and thus, the name 'Sophie's Body' was born.

The band released their EP Mandatory Girl in 2025, which featured standout tracks such as 'LASH' and 'Baby Don't You (Baby)'. Sophie resists assigning singular meanings to her songs, instead inviting listeners to bring their own experiences into the noise. 'People are smart,' she says. 'They deserve space to think for themselves.' Both Zero and Mandatory Girl were produced by Justin Termotto at Thump Recording Studios in Brooklyn, and mastered by Sasha Stroud at Artifact Audio.

Aside from working on the new record, Sophie's Body have been traveling the United States and Canada. On stage, they have built a devoted fanbase through several independent tours across 12 states and two provinces of Canada. Last weekend, the group played to one of their largest crowds yet at Shaky Knees Music Festival, sharing the stage with other alternative acts including The Rapture, Sir Chloe, Minus The Bear, Pavement, and more. The band is also set to play the NYC indie rock festival New Colossus in 2027.

Each member remains deeply connected to the music they deliver on stage. 'I don't do a lot of things on a world-class level,' Dylan says, often sore-wristed after a show, 'but if there's one thing I come close to, it's our music.'

Zero (LP) Tracklist

01 Eyes

02 Cowboy On A Cross

03 Long Term Loaner

04 Concrete/Plastic

05 Star

06 Socialyte Zero

07 In Defense Of

08 Indigo

Tour Dates 2026

10/03 - Dorchester Brewing Company - Dorchester, MA

10/05 - WTBU Live Radio Session - Boston, MA

10/08 - Mr. Roboto - Pittsburgh, PA $

10/09 - Ghost Light Bar - Detroit, MI

10/10 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI

10/11 - Subterranean Downstairs - Chicago, IL

10/13 - Northside Tavern - Cincinnati, OH $

10/15 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL

10/16 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

10/17 - Camp Spaceman - Louisville, KY $

10/18 - Smith's Olde Bar (Atlanta Room) - Atlanta, GA

10/20 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC

10/22 - Pilot Light - Knoxville, TN $

10/23 - Coastal Empire Beer - Savannah, GA $

10/24 - Jax Punx Fest - Jacksonville, FL &

$ = Door Sales Only & = Free Event

Photo Credit: Asher Thomas | Download hi-res image















Photo Credit: Asher Thomas | Download hi-res image

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