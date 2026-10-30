Photos: Sophie's Body Share Debut Album ZERO

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Sophie's Body — the self-described bubble grunge quartet led by Sophie McMinn and featuring Dylan Hughes (drums), Harry Van Der Meer (bass), and Adam Hurt (guitar) — has released its debut album Zero independently. Described as an 'accidental concept album,' per the front woman, the songs put sensations of looming unease, uncertainty, and stress into crowd-ready, buzzy, cathartic rock numbers. Like a soon-to-be butterfly, Zero wraps itself up in a tense ball of angst and energy, but once its potential finally cracks through, and all its guts have more room to function easily, then it can get lost in the whirlwind of the open air.

The band has also shared 'Socialyte Zero,' the record's centerpiece that washes away the weight of the world in an energetic alt rock banger. As the front woman and vocalist asserts in the first hook, 'No fear, no pain / I'll put my armor on and shut up the shame.'

'It was the last song I wrote for 'Zero', and it feels like it's my attempt at pushing the big heavy existential dread off me,' adds McMinn. 'There is no fear and no pain when I just embrace it all for what it is.'

On the accompanying visualizer for 'Socialyte Zero,' McMinn notes: 'The burning house was a pretty literal pull from the lyrics, but it felt fitting.' ('Turn me invisible / Before I burn this apartment down') After a last-minute Facebook Marketplace score, she continues, 'us and Asher Thomas, two bottles of Everclear, and a discount fire extinguisher made a mission for mayhem.'

Sophie's Body is the product of a classically-trained opera singer colliding with a jazz band kid and two grunge musicians. Raised in the heart of New York City, Sophie McMinn had an unconventional start to her music career as a classical vocalist and violinist. She took a hard left turn into the DIY grunge scene after moving to Boston, MA, where she crossed paths with drummer Dylan Hughes, bassist Harry Van Der Meer, and guitarist Adam Hurt through a series of near-accidental classroom meetings, interrupted rehearsals, and well-timed Instagram messages. Part marketing ploy, part self-deprecating joke – Sophie promised her 'body' on a show flyer and thus, the name 'Sophie's Body' was born.

The band released their EP Mandatory Girl in 2025, which featured standout tracks such as 'LASH' and 'Baby Don't You (Baby)'. Sophie resists assigning singular meanings to her songs, instead inviting listeners to bring their own experiences into the noise. 'People are smart,' she says. 'They deserve space to think for themselves.' After Sophie writes the songs, the 'Body' brings them to life, loudly, together. Both Zero and Mandatory Girl were produced by Justin Termotto at Thump Recording Studios in Brooklyn, and mastered by Sasha Stroud at Artifact Audio.

Aside from working on the new record, Sophie's Body have been traveling the United States and Canada. On stage, after several independent tours across 12 states and two provinces of Canada, their live performances have garnered them a devoted fanbase. In September, the group played to one of their largest crowds yet at Shaky Knees Music festival, sharing the stage with other alternative acts like The Rapture, Sir Chloe, Minus The Bear, Pavement, and more. The band then went on a headline tour, performing at DIY venues across the US to promote their debut record, Zero. The band is set to play at the NYC indie rock festival, New Colossus, in 2027.

Zero (LP) Tracklist

01 Eyes

02 Cowboy On A Cross

03 Long Term Loaner

04 Concrete/Plastic

05 Star

06 Socialyte Zero

07 In Defense Of

08 Indigo

Upcoming Tour Dates

11/14 - University at Albany - Albany, NY

11/15 - Sonia - Cambridge, MA

11/19 - Khyber Pass Pub - Philadelphia, MA

11/20 - Jones Junction - New Brunswick, NJ

11/22 - Polish American Citizens Club - Phoenixville, PA

12/19 - AM/FM - Dallas, TX

3/9/2017 - The New Colossus Festival - New York, NY

About Sophie's Body

Sophie's Body is not an emo band – they are a blunt-force wall of sound that 'hits you in the head'. Self-described as bubble-grunge, Sophie's Body channels piercing lyricism and intricate melodies into a 'total release of everything eating you alive'. Raised in the heart of New York City, Sophie McMinn had an unconventional start to her music career as a classical vocalist and violinist. She took a hard left turn into the DIY grunge scene after moving to Boston, MA, where she crossed paths with drummer Dylan Hughes, bassist Harry Van Der Meer, and guitarist Adam Hurt, completing what defines their sound today.

From grimy frat houses to sold-out 500-capacity venues packed with fans in beer-stained merch singing louder than the band itself, Sophie's Body has built a devoted fanbase through multiple sold-out tours across 12 states and parts of Canada. The band released their EP Mandatory Girl in 2025, which featured standout tracks such as 'LASH' and 'Baby Don't You (Baby)'. They continue to work on new music.

Photo Credit: Zoe Hopper | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Zoe Hopper | Download hi-res image

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