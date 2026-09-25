Photos: Soft Cell Release Video for New Single 'In Heaven,' Plots U.S. Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SOFT CELL has released a new music video for its single 'In Heaven (When I Dance With You),' accompanying the drop with an announcement of a U.S. tour to take place this fall.

Electronic music legends SOFT CELL, a.k.A. Singer and frontman Marc Almond and multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Ball, have released a feelgood, kitsch video for new single 'In Heaven (When I Dance With You).' Out digitally on all platforms, this summery, poppy cut is the second single taken from Danceteria, Soft Cell's sixth and final studio album, set for release on September 25, 2026 via Republic of Music.

Created by collage artist Vicki Bennett, the 'In Heaven (When I Dance With You)' clip features Marc and Dave in full electronic dreams mode, performing on a heavenly dancefloor and floating with synths through the clouds.

Marc Almond says: ''In Heaven (When I Dance With You)' is a celebration of the early '80s joyful disco scene. A coming together of the sentiments of the time. I wanted it to be that moment when you run to the dancefloor'

'In Heaven (When I Dance With You)' is released alongside a UK-only Luv Foundation remix of 'Danceteria' as well as the album version of the title track.

Danceteria the album is a big, classy and playful farewell to 47 years of Marc and Dave making music as Soft Cell and features career-defining performances from the electronic pop duo. Reminiscent of Sparks, Pet Shop Boys and with lyrics Lady Gaga would kill for, the album takes you on a vivid journey through a day in early '80s New York, bouncing round the clock from night to bleary daybreak and headlong back into the club. The 12-track album is available to pre-order now on vinyl and CD, with the CD expanding to 14 tracks including 2 bonus tracks in form of 'Crackland' and 'What Is Your Morality.'

Marc provides a snapshot into the album: 'Danceteria is a love letter to New York in the early '80s. The time we spent in New York - where we recorded our first three albums - shaped us both as artists and people. To celebrate this period is a fitting farewell to Dave Ball and the final Soft Cell studio album.'

Danceteria is one of the last bodies of work Ball co-wrote and produced before his sad, untimely passing on October 22, 2025. Almond led the obituaries, describing Dave as a 'brilliant musical genius'. The world's media followed, hailing him as an electronic music pioneer, plus music stars including Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe from the Pet Shop Boys, Mute Records' Daniel Miller, Cabaret Voltaire and Richard Norris from Dave's techno duo The Grid contributing an outpouring of elegiac praise. Dave finished Danceteria two days before he passed away and it is in full tribute to him that the album release went ahead as planned.

It is also because of Dave's passing that Danceteria simply has to be the last Soft Cell album, as Marc explains: 'There can be no more recordings of Soft Cell without Dave, it would not be possible. The sad reality is that Dave Ball was half of Soft Cell, and live work aside, I can't write Soft Cell songs without him.'

The new single follows on from last month's launch including 'Danceteria' as the lead single, with a dazzling discotastic video made by artist Vicki Bennett. 'Danceteria' is a joyous, celebratory burst of disco pop and as the album opener, it is a statement of intent. It is Soft Cell at their very best, with Almond's iconic vocals soaring over Ball's masterful John Barry-esque minor chord progressions. There couldn't be a more fitting disco banger to pull back the dusty velvet curtain and beckon you into the heady, romantic and deliciously dark world of 'Danceteria.'

This summer, Marc Almond will be playing a series of UK solo shows, with the next one happening with Gary Numan and Ladytron at Crystal Palace Bowl, London, on August 6th. Marc will be touring as Soft Cell throughout November, kicking off on November 8th in San Diego and taking in Darker Waves festival in California on November 14th (full listings and tickets are available at marcalmond.co.uk). This follows on from a special guest spot for The Human League at Ludlow Castle, Shropshire, last month, and five weeks of touring as Soft Cell in North America on the Generations Tour with The Human League and Alison Moyet at the start of the summer season.

Tour Dates

Nov 8 San Diego, CA The Magnolia

Nov 10 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre

Nov 11 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

Nov 13 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort/Casino

Nov 14 Huntington Beach, CA Darker Waves

Nov 15 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theater

'Danceteria' is set in the legendary Manhattan nightclub where young Marc and Dave would party until the small hours after the recording sessions for their seminal 1981 debut Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret. This was a life changing moment for the two art school students from Leeds Polytechnic: Marc and Dave stepped into a world of unbridled creativity and total self-expression in New York, swiftly fitting in and making friends with the most up for it in-crowd at Danceteria. Mirroring its eclectic musical style, Danceteria provided a home for party people from all walks of life, sexualities and recreational appetites, drawn together by the desire to simply be themselves. More than most, the queer community thrived under the disco ball lights, falling in and out of love and dancing until dawn - essential solidarity against well-worn societal prejudices and the existential threat from the burgeoning AIDS epidemic. Within these sweaty club walls, Marc saw Madonna's first ever performance on the Danceteria floor, following a hot tip by a certain Seymour Stein - a moment the queen of pop is also playing tribute to on her own new album Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II. During that time, Marc and Dave also met Andy Warhol a few times, the subject of 'Polaroid' on Soft Cell's fifth studio album, 2022's Happiness not included. The duo recorded their second album 1982's The Art of Falling Apart and the majority of third album 1984's This Last Night In Sodom in the Big Apple, working with engineer and producer Mike Thorne at Mediasound for the first two and Dave Ball producing the third. Additionally, Marc Almond lived in New York periodically over 25 years from the early '80s.

'Soft Cell have always had a strong connection with New York, and my Soft Cell lyrics often look at America through British eyes,' says Marc. 'New York in the 1980s was a particularly creative place for me. It was a pivotal era in terms of changes in my personal life and changes in the city itself. New York shaped Soft Cell, as it opened up a whole new world of possibilities. It was dirty, dark and dangerous – a real Wild West – but it was also deeply inspiring and exciting. A lot of our original influences came from America anyway: New York punk, Devo, Suicide, Lou Reed, disco and 1960s soul. But New York was like nowhere else on earth. There were 24-hour nightclubs, music, art and underground theatre. It offered a cornucopia of energy and edge, and the lyrics on 'Danceteria' reflect that time of my life.'

Earlier in March this year, the first new music released from 'Danceteria' in form of 'Out Come The Freaks,' a cover of Was (Not Was)' 1981 mutant disco classic, and the album closer no less. The track conjures the hedonist spirit of early '80s Manhattan, captured in this Danceteria floor filler spun by DJ Mark Kamins. The final flourish of glitter to Soft Cell's 'Out Come The Freaks' comes courtesy of guest vocals from Nona Hendryx, the iconic singer and one third of Labelle of 'Lady Marmalade' fame.

With the untimely death of Dave Ball in 2025, the band's sixth and final album, the much anticipated Danceteria, finally arrives September 25, 2026.

Tracklist

Vinyl - Side A:

1) Elusive (Vinyl Edit)

2) Danceteria

3) The Space Inside (Vinyl Edit)

4) Times Square (Vinyl Edit)

5) Two Of A Kind

6) The Rainbow Room (Vinyl Edit)

7) In Heaven (When I Dance With You)

Side B:

1) Decadence Is Hard Work

2) Losing Yourself

3) After Hours

4) Wave To America

5) Out Come The Freaks

CD:

1) Elusive

2) Danceteria

3) The Space Inside

4) Times Square

5) Two Of A Kind

6) The Rainbow Room

7) In Heaven (When I Dance With You)

8) Decadence Is Hard Work

9) Crackland

10) What Is Your Morality

11) Losing Yourself

12) After Hours

13) Wave To America

14) Out Come The Freaks

Photo Credit: Mike Owen (hi-res)













Photo Credit: Mike Owen (hi-res)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 23 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me