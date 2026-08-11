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Photos: Soft Cell Releases "The Space Inside" Ahead of Fall 2026 US Tour

Marc Almond and Dave Ball's farewell record draws on early '80s New York nightlife.

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Photos: Soft Cell Releases

SOFT CELL has released a new track, THE SPACE INSIDE, from the duo's upcoming and final studio album DANCETERIA. The song, described as a darker electronic pop counterpart to the album's earlier single, arrived digitally on all platforms and was made available for streaming online. Marc Almond and Dave Ball recorded DANCETERIA as their sixth and final studio album, set for release September 25, 2026 via Republic of Music.

Photo Credit: Mike Owen (hi-res)





Photo Credit: Mike Owen (hi-res)
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