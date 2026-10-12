Photos: Samuel L. Jackson, James Gunn, Big Sean at Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum
James Gunn, Bob Persichetti, and Kristine Belson discussed franchise-building and animation's creative evolution at the inaugural event.
The inaugural Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum took place on Wednesday, October 7 in New York, bringing together leaders and creators from Japan and around the world to examine, discuss, and collaborate on how anime is shaping the future of the medium. The event, which was held on the eve of New York Comic-Con, featured highlight sessions with James Gunn, the creators behind Spider-Verse, Big Sean, Lena Lemon, and Jordan Howlett, along with an appearance by Samuel L. Jackson.
Among the sessions, James Gunn and Japanese animation studio MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka discussed the creative, production, and franchise-building approaches behind globally resonant entertainment.
Bob Persichetti and Kristine Belson explored how Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse expanded the creative language and global possibilities of animation.
Amber Glenn, Jordan Howlett, and Big Sean shared how anime informs identity, discipline, creativity, and community.
Photo Credit: Crunchyroll
Photo Credit: Crunchyroll
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