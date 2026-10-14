 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan

The benefit featured performances by Gerald Clayton, Helen Sung, Luciana Souza, Gretchen Parlato and other jazz musicians at The Village Studios.

By:
Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan

Sam First's Annual Benefit 'It Takes a Village' was held on September 19 at The Village Studios in West LA, honoring two figures in the Los Angeles jazz community. The event marked a celebration of the arts, culture, and L.A.'s jazz scene.

Sam First presented its Jazz Legacy Award to 14-time GRAMMY Award winner and NEA Jazz Master Herbie Hancock, whose contributions have transformed the course of modern music, and to Darlene Chan, jazz impresario, whose leadership helped shape LA's jazz landscape as longtime producer of the Playboy Jazz Festival, Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival among many other festivals.

The benefit featured performances across multiple rooms at The Village Studios, including Gerald Clayton, Ben Williams and Justin Brown in the Village's 'Studio A'; Helen Sung and Nicole McCabe in the Village's 'Studio B'; and Adam Hersh, Emma Dayhuff, Julien Knowles, Seamus Blake, Jon Hatamiya and Jonathan Pinson in the Village's 'Studio D.'

A culminating performance featured Luciana Souza with Devin Daniels and Larry Klein, along with Gretchen Parlato and Michael Mayo with Devin Daniels. An after-party followed in the Village's 'Moroccan Room,' featuring Ben Williams, Nicole McCabe and Seamus Blake.

Writer and pianist Gary Fukushima, a friend of Sam First, wrote an article for DownBeat recapping the evening.

About Sam First

Sam First is a unique venue and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and expanding jazz as a musical form and tradition. Its mission is to provide a vibrant center for regional, national, and international practitioners of jazz and to foster the growth and engagement of the jazz community in Los Angeles. As a space designed without an elevated stage, Sam First removes the boundary between performers and audiences to promote in-person collaboration, the formation of new relationships, and the creation of original music that takes risks and pushes boundaries.

For more information on Sam First, visit www.samfirstbar.com.

Photo Credit: Craig Allyn

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 1 of 9

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 2 of 9

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 3 of 9

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 4 of 9

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 5 of 9

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 6 of 9
Luciana Souza with Devin Daniels and Larry Klein at the culminating performance

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 7 of 9
Gretchen Parlato at the culminating performance

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 8 of 9
Michael Mayo (and Devin Daniels) at the culminating performance

Photos: Sam First's Annual Benefit Honors Herbie Hancock & Darlene Chan — photo 9 of 9


Photo Credit: Craig Allyn
Recent Articles
Billy Mohler to Release COVELL With Mark Turner and Joe LaBarbera
Billy Mohler to Release COVELL With Mark Turner and Joe LaBarbera
9/24/2026
Photos: Sam First to Host Clay Jenkins, Seamus Blake in September 2026 Lineup
Photos: Sam First to Host Clay Jenkins, Seamus Blake in September 2026 Lineup
9/1/2026
Tony Grey and Bob James Release New Album NOSTALGIA
Tony Grey and Bob James Release New Album NOSTALGIA
8/19/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts