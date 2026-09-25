Photos: SOUNDS FROM A SAFE HARBOUR Releases SFSH25 MIXTAPE Vinyl

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Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) has released its first-ever vinyl release, 'SFSH25 MIXTAPE': a single LP capturing highlights from MIXTAPE, the sold-out orchestral performance staged during the 2025 festival. The record brings together a line-up of International Artists performing newly arranged versions of their work with a full concert orchestra and choir, recorded live at Cork Opera House.

MIXTAPE saw Jon Hopkins, The Staves, Amanda Bergman, Sam Amidon, Sean Carey, Leif Vollebekk and Angie McMahon each reimagine a piece from their catalogue in collaboration with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra and the SFSH Choir (comprising of CSM voice lecturing staff, Graduates, Masters, BAPM & BMus students), under the baton of conductor Cormac McCarthy. Arrangements were created by Bryce Dessner and Áine Delaney, with Delaney also contributing an original composition, 'Make it Still,' to open the second side.

The result is a genuinely one-off document of Cork's Sounds from a Safe Harbour spirit: intimate songwriting rebuilt at orchestral scale, performed once, in one room, and now pressed to wax for the first time in the festival's history.

Speaking about the record, SFSH Director Mary Hickson said 'We document certain festival events for archival purposes, and more often than not they end up on hard drives forever. This record exists because of the initiative of one person, Ber Quinn, who after the festival took it upon himself to check this particular hard drive. He began by mixing Leif's Sunset Boulevard Expedition and sent it to me. It brought me right back into the room - a thing I thought could not be done. It was a beautiful reminder of an incredibly special evening we had all shared, and I want to formally thank Ber for this: for making this incredible artifact for all of us to enjoy, for all of us to be transported through again and again.'

Ber Quinn adds: 'It was clear on the night that this show deserved to be captured for posterity. You could sense a shared joy in the performances as each artist reacted in real time to hearing their songs elevated onstage.

Afterwards, I couldn't wait to get back to the studio with the recordings and immerse myself in those arrangements. Gigs are ephemeral, and when something as sophisticated as this is created, it doesn't feel right to have those versions of the songs exist only in the imperfect memory of the audience. It deserves to be played again and again; hearing something you didn't quite catch until the 10th listen, the detail you play for a friend just to watch their reaction. Real appreciation of the hard work of the arrangers and musicians only comes on repeat listens.

So now it's yours to return to. I'm glad it exists.'

SFSH25 Mixtape is out now exclusively on vinyl via Anthem Vinyl: https://anthemvinyl.com/pages/artists/soundsfromasafeharbour

Tracklisting

Side A

1. Jon Hopkins — Feel First Life (arranged by Bryce Dessner, co arranged by Michael Blasky)

2. The Staves — Damn It All (arranged by Áine Delaney)

3. Amanda Bergman — Wild Geese, Wild Love (arranged by Bryce Dessner and Michael Blasky; featuring Bryce Dessner and Petter Winnberg on guitar)

4. Sam Amidon — Three Five (arranged by Bryce Dessner and Michael Blasky; featuring Bryce Dessner on guitar)

Side B

1. Áine Delaney — Make it Still (featuring Mike Lewis on Saxaphone)

2. Sean Carey — Alpenglow (arrangement by Áine Delaney; featuring Michael Lewis on saxophone)

3. Leif Vollebekk — Sunset Boulevard Expedition (arrangement by Áine Delaney, Chris Elliot & Leif Vollebekk)

4. Angie McMahon — Serotonin (arrangement by Bryce Dessner and Michael Blasky; Bryce Dessner on guitar)

Produced by SFSH. Mixed by Ber Quinn. Mastered by Philip Shaw Bova. Original art by David Shillinglaw. Graphic design by Rebecca Roche. Photography by Bríd O'Donovan.

Personnel

Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra: Conductor: Cormac McCarthy. Violin I: Marja Gaynor (Leader), Lyn O'Reilly, Caoimhe Browne, Katie Sheehan. Violin II: Tom Crowley, Mary McCague, Leonie Curtin, Kseniia Yershova. Viola: Niamh Quigley Murphy, Ilona Adams, Katherine Veekman. Cello: Christopher Marwood, Alina Obreja, Jake Ryan. Double Bass: Daniel Bodwell. Flute: Kieran Moynihan. Oboe: Ciara Glasheen Artem. Clarinet/Reed: Jessie Grimes, Matthew Berril. Bassoon: Eanna Moynihan. Horn: Javier Fernandez, Michael Long. Trumpet: Mark Adams, Ruairí Dineen. Trombone: Roddy O'Keeffe, Eoin Leahy. Percussion: Thomas Kelly. Drums: Davie Ryan. Bass: Mikey O'Connell. Piano: Rory McCarthy. Producer & Orchestra Manager: Aisling Fitzgerald. Orchestra Assistant: Doireann Kelly. Music Librarian: Áine Delaney.

SFSH Choir: Lorna Moore, Alison Ronayne, Leanne Curtin, Muirgen O'Mahony, Daisy Ní Ruaidh, Áine Whelan, Laoise Leahy, Dearbhaile Maclean, Saoirse Lynch, Ryan Morgan, Cillian O'Brien, Milo McCarthy, Cian Sweeney, Dylan Howe, Peter O'Sullivan, Trevor Desmond and Daniel Ryan.

For SFSH: Technical Manager: Sandra O'Mahony. Sound Mix: Ber Quinn. Monitor Engineer & Audio Recording: John Fitzgerald. Lighting Design: Ciarán 'Donzer' Donnelly. Stage Manager: Tony Irwin.

SFSH Director: Mary Hickson. SFSH Manager: Lisa O'Brien. SFSH Administrator: Ineke Lavers. Press & Marketing: Louise Barker. Social Media: Rebecca Roche. Production Assistant: Caoilian Sherlock.

For Cork Opera House: CEO: Eibhlín Gleeson. Programme Manager: Ashley Keating. Box Office: Elaine Hayes. Technical Manager: Mick Hurley.

With special thanks to Meitheal Architects, Cork Opera House and Cork City Council.

About Sounds from a Safe Harbour

Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) is a multidisciplinary biennial arts festival based in Cork, Ireland, renowned for its bold and collaborative programming across music, language, art, and ritual. In September 2025, the festival celebrated its landmark 10th anniversary edition, taking place across venues throughout Cork City. The programme was curated by Festival Director Mary Hickson, alongside actor Cillian Murphy, composer Bryce Dessner (The National), author Max Porter, and folklorist Billy Mag Fhloinn, bringing together leading Irish and International Artists for a series of immersive, one-off performances, and creative encounters. The next edition of Sounds from a Safe Harbour will take place 30 September – 3 October 2027.

Photo Credit: Bríd O'Donovan



























Photo Credit: Bríd O'Donovan

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