Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: SLEDDING to Release Debut EP SLEEP TIGHT, Share 'Covert Station'
The four-piece formed in a Ridgewood basement and features Aidan Drouse, Khadija Aslam, Kelsey Kussman, and Woods Prewitt.
Brooklyn rock band Sledding has announced their debut EP, Sleep Tight, due out November 20th, alongside a new single, 'Covert Station.'
This past summer, the band released their debut single, 'My Golden Tempo,' a hard-hitting, '90s rock-adjacent anthem that quickly earned them support and recognition as a band to watch. Making music together since their undergraduate days at Fordham University, where they were immersed in the school's DIY house show scene, the members have collaborated across various projects including Boy Factory and Veronica, while remaining deeply involved in Brooklyn's local music community.
Comprised of vocalist/guitarist Aidan Drouse, vocalist/guitarist Khadija 'Deej' Aslam, and bassist Kelsey Kussman, Sledding formed in a Ridgewood basement last winter during New York's historic back-to-back blizzards. With the addition of guitarist and keyboardist Woods Prewitt, the band found its final form and quickly became a fixture of Brooklyn's live music scene, performing at venues including Baby's All Right, Night Club 101, and Le Bain.
'Covert Station,' a moody, raw, and eerie heavy hitter, draws from the darker side of '90s alternative rock, pairing brooding guitars and atmospheric textures with the band's knack for cathartic songwriting. Evoking the shadowy, dreamlike qualities of acts like Slowdive and The Cure while maintaining a distinctly modern edge, 'Covert Station' finds Sledding pushing their sound into darker and more immersive territory.
'When you're writing music in the general arena of 'rock,' the associated energy can be heightened and frenetic. Obviously we dabble in this as well, but the intent with our discography is to be able to subsume a breadth of emotion; we don't want the ambiance of any two songs to feel redundant,' Drouse explains. 'We deal with a lot of ominous energy in our music, and Covert Station just leans into a more ominous sub-genre of angst. We're angst connoisseurs. This is a song about when you never fall asleep, but you also never wake up and when you get loud because anything is quieter than silence.'
Deeply rooted in New York's DIY community, Sledding has shared bills with bands including fashn and tal castle. Beyond the band, Aslam was recently recognized by Paste for her work on Adam Offitzer's concert-tracking platform Encore, as well as her own platform, Backline NYC, an app that helps musicians find and offer equipment, services, and resources.
Built on years of creative collaboration, a DIY ethos, and a commanding live presence, Sledding are introducing themselves as one of Brooklyn's most exciting new rock bands.
'Covert Station' by Sledding is out October 30th. Sleep Tight EP is out November 20th, 2026.
Sleep Tight Tracklisting
1. My Golden Tempo
2. &Again
3. Lorelai
4. Covert Station
5. Did you know there are chords living down here?
About Sledding
Sledding is a rock band from Brooklyn comprised of drummer Connor Middlebrook, bassist Kelsey Kussman, guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Woods Prewitt, and singers/guitarists Khadija 'Deej' Aslam and Aidan Drouse. Equal parts somber and seductive, Sledding's overdriven groove takes cues from post-punk of all ages, while its songwriting ventures into murkier, more expansive terrain. The blistering heaviness of Sledding's sound, propelled by high-energy guitar work, jagged rhythms and deep, throbbing bass, belies the clever songwriting that sets them apart from Brooklyn's average indie act. The interplay between the two lead vocalists represents the finely tuned product of two young veterans of New York's alternative rock scene honing their craft. The often conversational, sometimes confrontational vocal tension at the center of these songs raises the emotional stakes and keeps the listener guessing, even as all three guitars coalesce into searing walls of distortion. At their passionate, pummeling peaks and in their mellower, more tender moments alike, the nuanced songcraft of five seasoned musicians firing on all cylinders can be heard in high fidelity across the music of Sledding.
Photo Credit: Connor Middlebrook
Sledding - Covert Station
Single Art
Photo Credit: Connor Middlebrook
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