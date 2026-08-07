SLEDDING to Release Debut Single MY GOLDEN TEMPO via Alt Citizen

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Brooklyn rock band SLEDDING has released its debut single, MY GOLDEN TEMPO, alongside an accompanying music video via Alt Citizen. The group, formed by vocalist/guitarist Aidan Drouse, vocalist/guitarist Khadija 'Deej' Aslam, bassist Kelsey Kussman, and guitarist/keyboardist Woods Prewitt, has been playing shows around New York City and has more new music planned.

'My Golden Tempo' is a hard-hitting, '90s rock-adjacent anthem that pairs driving guitars and infectious hooks with the band's energy and swagger.

'My Golden Tempo' was written hard and fast by Aidan,' Aslam explains. 'As we learned and rehearsed the nameless song, we nicknamed it 'Fast Song' because it's really fast and kinda hard to play. We've had multiple drummers play this song with us over the past few months, and it's always the song we kind of test them with to see if they can handle our speed and vigor.'

'Woods' birthday this year fell on the Kentucky Derby (he also happens to be from Kentucky) and Kelsey had the genius idea to name the song after the winning horse, Golden Tempo. You can see scenes from his Derby party in our music video,' she continues.

Recorded in Ridgewood with Ridge Bethea—A&R at Warner Music and a member of fellow Brooklyn rock band Heaven Slight—'My Golden Tempo' features drums by Ben Miraglia.

'This song is about being left alone at the bar. We've all been there. When you're in line for another drink, chatting with a stranger, the night makes you a stranger yourself. It feels like your world has raced away from you without leaving you a chance to say goodbye,' Prewitt shares.

Deeply rooted in New York's DIY community, Sledding has shared bills with bands including fashn and tal castle. Beyond the band, Aslam was recently recognized by Paste for her work on Adam Offitzer's concert-tracking platform Encore, as well as her own platform, Backline NYC, an app that helps musicians find and offer equipment, services, and resources.

Built on years of creative collaboration, a DIY ethos, and a commanding live presence, Sledding are introducing themselves as one of Brooklyn's most exciting new rock bands.

'My Golden Tempo' by Sledding is out August 7th, 2026.

Sledding Live

8/8 - Brooklyn, NY - House Show

After meeting playing in various Brooklyn-based bands, singer/guitar player Aidan Drouse, singer/guitar player Khadija 'Deej' Aslam, and bass player Kelsey Kussman convened in a Ridgewood basement on a cold December night in 2025 to test some songs that best friends Aslam and Drouse had written together. Within mere weeks the band had already booked a debut show at Baby's All Right and enlisted guitar player/keyboardist/savant Woods Prewitt to form Sledding. Their seamless musical connection was no surprise as Prewitt, Kussman, and Aslam had all taken turns playing bass in Drouse's former project. Their sound is informed by their insatiable musical curiosity and mutual respect and veneration for the linguistic transcendence of music.

Once they started, they never stopped. Their first month as a band christened their race horse mentality. The show at Baby's was immediately followed by long winter nights in the studio with Ridge Bethea that extended into sleepovers where Drouse and Aslam's acoustic guitar served as an alarm clock reminder to wake up and stay devoted.

Gracing venues like Nightclub 101, Sugar Hill, and Le Bain (where they jumped into the infamous pool immediately following their set), they are known for their infinite layers of sound and abundance of guitar players. They are looking forward to their highly anticipated debut single 'My Golden Tempo' set to release August 7, with a debut EP to follow in the fall of 2026.

Instagram | Spotify

SLEDDING formed out of the members' time at Fordham University and earlier projects including BOY FACTORY and VERONICA before coming together in a Ridgewood basement. MY GOLDEN TEMPO was recorded with Ridge Bethea, an A&R representative at Warner Music and member of the band HEAVEN SLIGHT, with drums by Ben Miraglia.

Photo Credit: Katrina Stewart



Photo Credit: Katrina Stewart

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