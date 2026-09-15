Photos: RESAVOIR to Tour US This Fall Behind Cloud Jazz Album ABOVE THE CLOUDS

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Resavoir — Chicago producer and composer Will Miller's long-running, shapeshifting jazz project whose sound 'deftly draws upon spontaneous improvisation and methodical studio wizardry alike' (Pitchfork) — has shared 'Stratosphere' from the new album Above the Clouds, out via Miller's l'univers label on October 9. It's Resavoir at its most plugged in and switched on, crafting dreamy atmospheres almost entirely with electronic instruments. Resavoir will also be on a headline tour throughout the US this fall.

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius (L-R Lane Beckstrom, Kenneth Leftridge Jr., Will Miller, Jeremy Cunningham)









Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius (L-R Lane Beckstrom, Kenneth Leftridge Jr., Will Miller, Jeremy Cunningham)

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