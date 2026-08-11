Photos: TELEMAKUS Announces New Album EIGHT RING REVIVAL, Shares 2054 Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bay Area artist Telemakus has announced EIGHT RING REVIVAL, a new album set to arrive via Good Problem Studios. The announcement comes alongside the release of a new single, 2054, featuring Karriem Riggins and Chino Corvalán, accompanied by a music video.

Photo Credit: EBAR, Flatspot_









Photo Credit: EBAR, Flatspot_

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...