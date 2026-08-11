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Photos: TELEMAKUS Announces New Album EIGHT RING REVIVAL, Shares 2054 Single

The Bay Area artist's new LP will feature Flying Lotus, Liv.e, Sparklmami and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

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Photos: TELEMAKUS Announces New Album EIGHT RING REVIVAL, Shares 2054 Single

Bay Area artist Telemakus has announced EIGHT RING REVIVAL, a new album set to arrive via Good Problem Studios. The announcement comes alongside the release of a new single, 2054, featuring Karriem Riggins and Chino Corvalán, accompanied by a music video.

Photo Credit: EBAR, Flatspot_





Photo Credit: EBAR, Flatspot_
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