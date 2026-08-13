Photos: Peter Melnick Releases New Single STILL HERE

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Composer and songwriter Peter Melnick has released a new single, STILL HERE, described as the latest offering from his forthcoming debut album. Written in the aftermath of the 2018 Montecito debris flow, the song reflects on loss, resilience, community and gratitude, telling the story of a survivor processing the devastation of a natural disaster.





Melnick's forthcoming debut album is due in 2027. With a gentle Roots-inspired feel, 'Still Here' tells the story of a survivor processing the devastation of a natural disaster and finding strength in the extraordinary humanity that emerges in its wake.

The Montecito debris flow occurred during an intense rainstorm in January 2018, when cascading boulders and a 15-foot wall of mud descended from the hills above the community in a matter of minutes, destroying hundreds of homes and taking the lives of 23 people.

Melnick began writing 'Still Here' later that year as the approach of another rainy season brought memories of the disaster rushing back.

'Everyone who survived that deadly night was transformed by it,' Melnick explains. 'If until then you had been lucky enough to live a life untouched by disaster, you just received a crash course in the fragility of human existence.'

Produced by Joseph E-Shine, 'Still Here' features an accomplished ensemble of musicians, including Curtis Kelley on drums, Randy Tico on bass, Tommy King on piano, Davy Nathan on organ and keys, Peter Melnick on acoustic guitar, Joseph E-Shine on electric guitars and mandolins, Philip Glenn on accordion and violin, Giovanna Clayton on cello, Drew Taubenfeld on pedal steel and mandolin (Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Sharon Van-Etten), and Adam Levy on electric guitar (Norah Jones, Tracy Chapman). Melnick also arranged and conducted the horns and strings.

The horn section features Steven Becknell on horn, Alan Kaplan on trombone, and Brad Moller on tuba.

'Still Here' was recorded at Sunset Sound, Westlake Studios, WAX Studios, Archon Studios, and United Studios, with engineering by Joseph E-Shine, Daniel Anglister, and Noah Hubbell. E-Shine also handled the mix, with mastering by Eyal Katzav.

'I just love this song,' says Melnick. 'Maybe I shouldn't say that, but I do, and I feel privileged that it came through me. The recording is gorgeous too, and for that I have a village to thank — producer Joseph E-Shine, a roomful of extraordinary musicians, and especially, the amazing singer Mark Campbell, whose beautiful, seasoned voice tells the story straight from the heart.'

The release marks a deeply personal shift for Melnick after a lifetime spent composing for film, television, and musical theater. For the first time, he is placing his own songwriting and artistic voice at the center of the work, drawing from personal experiences and stories that have stayed with him throughout his life.

A Drama Desk-nominated musical theater composer, Melnick is currently adapting SNOW IN AUGUST for Broadway alongside lyricist Mindi Dickstein and librettist Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Melnick has also built an acclaimed career as a film and television composer, contributing scores to more than three dozen productions. His credits include the Steve Martin classic L.A. STORY, THE ONLY THRILL starring Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard, Horton Foote's CONVICTS featuring Robert Duvall and James Earl Jones, and FARCE OF THE PENGUINS, directed by Bob Saget. His television work includes the PBS documentary CINEMA'S EXILES: FROM HITLER TO HOLLYWOOD, INDICTMENT: THE MCMARTIN TRIAL, GRAND AVENUE, and LILY DALE.

Melnick comes from an extraordinary artistic lineage. His father, Daniel Melnick, produced iconic films including STRAW DOGS, ALL THAT JAZZ, ALTERED STATES, and FOOTLOOSE, as well as the long-running sitcom GET SMART. His grandfather was composer Richard Rodgers, whose work helped define the American Songbook through classics including 'Blue Moon,' 'My Funny Valentine,' and 'My Favorite Things,' as well as musicals such as THE SOUND OF MUSIC, OKLAHOMA!, CAROUSEL, THE KING AND I, and SOUTH PACIFIC.

Melnick's forthcoming debut album, due in 2027, brings together an accomplished collective of musicians and vocalists, with Joseph E-Shine serving as producer. The project represents the culmination of years of songwriting and creative work, bringing together Melnick's distinctive musical voice and a deeply personal collection of songs.

Melnick is currently adapting SNOW IN AUGUST for Broadway with lyricist Mindi Dickstein and librettist Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and has composed scores for more than three dozen film and television productions, including L.A. STORY, THE ONLY THRILL, CONVICTS and FARCE OF THE PENGUINS. His debut single, BRING THEM HOME, was released earlier this year.

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