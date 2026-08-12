JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens

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Janet Jackson and Airtab Music have entered into an agreement to produce and present Janet Jackson: CONTROL 40 — THE AIRTAB MUSIC MOVIE, a filmed concert event marking the 40th anniversary of her album CONTROL. Filming is scheduled to take place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with the production directed by Leslie Small.

Conceived as a major Airtab Music filmed entertainment production, Janet Jackson: Control 40 will bring together one of the most influential artists of all time with an ambitious, cinematic celebration of the music and performances that have defined generations.

Filming is scheduled for December 12, 2026, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, where fans from around the world will gather for an unforgettable live celebration of Janet Jackson's extraordinary career. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Leslie Small, the Airtab Music production will feature a cinematic multi-camera concert presentation alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes access, creating the definitive filmed document of one of music's most celebrated performers.

Released in 1986, Control marked a defining moment in music history. More than a multi-platinum album, it became a cultural statement of independence, confidence, and artistic evolution, producing timeless hits including 'What Have You Done for Me Lately,' 'Nasty,' 'When I Think of You,' and 'Control.' Four decades later, Janet Jackson: Control 40 — The Airtab Music Movie honors the album that transformed popular music while celebrating the unparalleled legacy that followed.

Inspired by the legacy of Control, the concert experience will celebrate Janet Jackson's entire body of work, showcasing the songs that have shaped four decades of music history. From the groundbreaking anthems of Control and Rhythm Nation 1814 to timeless favorites including 'Miss You Much,' 'Escapade,' 'Love Will Never Do (Without You),' 'If,' 'Again,' 'That's the Way Love Goes,' 'Together Again,' and 'All for You,' the production will honor the extraordinary catalog that established Janet Jackson as one of the defining artists of her generation.

The project is currently being positioned for a global theatrical release, followed by worldwide distribution across major streaming platforms, bringing this landmark concert film to audiences around the globe.

'Few artists have changed the course of popular music the way Janet Jackson has,' said Dennis Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Airtab Music. 'Control wasn't simply a hit album—it was a cultural turning point that empowered an entire generation and redefined what a global superstar could be. We are incredibly proud that Airtab Music is producing this landmark film in partnership with Janet, Randy Jackson and their team. Janet Jackson: Control 40 — The Airtab Music Movie represents exactly the kind of ambitious global music entertainment we want Airtab Music to be known for: iconic artists, extraordinary live moments and premium filmed experiences built to reach audiences around the world.'

As anticipation builds toward December 12, Janet Jackson: Control 40 — The Airtab Music Movie promises to deliver an unforgettable live and filmed experience honoring four decades of groundbreaking music, innovation, performance and cultural influence.

Supporting the production are renowned talent executives Ari Landau and the team at AJL Talent, along with Derrek 'Doc' Clarke of 221 Ent, LLC, whose longstanding relationships and expertise continue to help shape world-class live entertainment projects.

About Airtab Music

Airtab Music is a Jupiter, Florida-based entertainment company developing and producing world-class live music experiences, original filmed entertainment and premium music events. Through projects including Janet Jackson: Control 40 — The Airtab Music Movie, Airtab Music is building a global entertainment platform designed to connect iconic artists, emerging talent and audiences through music, technology and unforgettable live experiences.

The concert film is intended to showcase Janet Jackson's broader catalog, including songs from CONTROL and RHYTHM NATION 1814 alongside later hits, and is being positioned for a global theatrical release followed by distribution across streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Solaiman Fazel



Photo Credit: Solaiman Fazel

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