Angine De Poitrine Launches Sold-Out US Tour Tonight in Denver

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ANGINE DE POITRINE is set to begin its first-ever United States tour tonight with a sold-out two-night stand at Denver, Colorado's Ogden Theatre, running August 12-13. The Quebec duo's completely sold-out run follows their US live concert debut last month at the Newport Jazz Festival and continues through December, with stops including Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, New York City's Le Poisson Rouge, Washington, DC's The Atlantis and Lincoln Theater, Brooklyn Bowl, Chicago's The Salt Shed, Minneapolis' First Avenue, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Portland's McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, and Seattle's Showbox SoDo and Paramount Theatre.

The eagerly awaited US tour continues an international live schedule for Angine de Poitrine that also features sold-out headline dates, festival performances, and more across the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom. US festival appearances include King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's Field of Vision II in Buena Vista, CO (August 14), Seattle, WA's The KEXP BBQ (August 22), Elizabethtown, NY's Otis Mountain Get Down (September 11), Austin, TX's Levitation (September 12), Chicago, IL's Riot Fest (September 19), and Richmond, VA's Iron Blossom Festival (September 20).

The sold-out US headline tour continues a momentous 2026 for Angine de Poitrine, a year that has also seen the release of the duo's second full-length album, Vol. II, available everywhere now. Following the US physical releases of Vol. I and Vol. II in June, the band debuted at No. 1 on nine Billboard charts, including No. 3 on Top Album Sales, No. 2 on Vinyl Albums, and No. 2 on Indie Store Album Sales. Since their release, the albums have held the number 1 slot on the Indie Store Album chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Vol. II stretches the boundaries of Angine de Poitrine's brisk, high-voltage approach with even bolder, more dynamic structures. Three essential forces fuel the duo's inspiration: acid techno, disco, and rock. Vol. II includes such fan favorites as 'Fabienk,' which, true to Les Frères de Poitrine's style, revolves around a single microtonal guitar loop that repeats, doubles, and evolves through a groove that is both insistent and liberating.

Angine de Poitrine – Tour 2026

AUGUST 12 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT) #

13 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT) #

14 – Buena Vista, CO – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard present Field of Vision II †

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT) ***

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT) #

19 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent (SOLD OUT) #

21 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater (SOLD OUT) #

22 – Seattle, WA – The KEXP BBQ (SOLD OUT) †

23 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl (SOLD OUT) ##

24 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl (SOLD OUT) ##

25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT) ##

28 – Lisbon, PT – Meo Kalorama †

30 – Vlieland, NL – Into The Great Wide Open †

31 – Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 1 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

4 – Dorset, UK – End of the Road †

5 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Psych Fest †

6 – Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Psych Fest †

9 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge (SOLD OUT) *

10 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge (SOLD OUT) *

11 – Elizabethtown, NY – Otis Mountain Get Down †

12 – Austin, TX – Levitation † (SOLD OUT)

15 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis (SOLD OUT) *

16 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts (SOLD OUT) *

17 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre (SOLD OUT) *

19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest †

20 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival †

OCTOBER 13 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building (SOLD OUT)

14 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

16 – Dublin, IRE – Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)

18 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds (SOLD OUT)

19 – London, UK – Troxy (SOLD OUT)

20 – London, UK – Troxy (SOLD OUT)

21 – Paris, FR – Elysée Montmartre (SOLD OUT)

22 – Paris, FR – Elysée Montmartre (SOLD OUT)

24 – Lyon, FR – L'Epicerie Moderne (SOLD OUT)

25 – Antwerp, BE – Trix (SOLD OUT)

27 – Berlin, DE – Astra (SOLD OUT)

28 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow (SOLD OUT)

29 – Heidelberg, DE – Metropolink (SOLD OUT)

31 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling (SOLD OUT) †

NOVEMBER 1 – Groningen, NL – VERA (SOLD OUT)

5 – Toronto, ON – History (SOLD OUT)

6 – Quebec City, QC – Impérial Bell (SOLD OUT)

14 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda (SOLD OUT)

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT) **

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT) **

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

19 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT) **

20 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall (SOLD OUT) **

22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital CDMX †

25 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (SOLD OUT) ^

27 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT) ^

29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT) **

30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT) **

DECEMBER 1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue (SOLD OUT) **

2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue (SOLD OUT) **

4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern (SOLD OUT) **

5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern (SOLD OUT) **

7 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre (SOLD OUT) **

8 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater (SOLD OUT)

10 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT) **

11 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT) **

12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT) **

13 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT) **

* w/Annie-Claude Deschênes ** w/zouz *** w/JJUUJJUU # w/Population II ## w/René Lussier ^ w/Dolphin Hyperspace † Festival Appearance

About Angine de Poitrine

The Mantra-Rock Dada Pythagorean-Cubist Orchestra known as Angine de Poitrine gaze in wonder at hot dogs, pyramids, and rock music in all its glorious excess. In just two years, time-traveling space-voyagers Khn de Poitrine (microtonal guitars, vocals) and Klek de Poitrine (percussion, vocals) have surpassed the earthly rock stars they once emulated, earning critical acclaim, millions of streams, and countless new fans worldwide.

Structured around a dynamic interplay of adding and removing sound patterns in a constant state of metamorphosis, Angine de Poitrine's repertoire makes hearts race and bodies move with ecstatic abandon. Through tight, pulsing drum grooves and intricate tangles of double-necked microtonal guitar, the duo summon swirling vortices of hypnotic sound and vision.

Having spent much of the past two years in the eye of an ever-growing storm of enthusiasm from audiences and critics thanks to their asymmetrical, dissonant music and electrifying performances – including a Live on KEXP session that has quickly amassed over 18M views and counting – Angine de Poitrine unveiled Vol. II in April 2026. The duo marked the album's arrival with virtually non-stop touring around the globe, selling out venues worldwide within minutes, often months in advance. Highlights thus far include a one-night-only show supporting Jack White at Toronto, ON's RBC Amphitheatre and a free headline show during the Montreal International Jazz Festival, which drew record turnout in excess of 80,000 fans.

Angine de Poitrine is an anonymous artistic project. Any speculation regarding the identities of its members is unverified and not endorsed by the band.

Throughout the fall, ANGINE DE POITRINE will feature a rotating lineup of Quebec openers, including Population II, Annie-Claude Deschênes, zouz, and René Lussier, as part of the duo's stated aim to spotlight musicians from their home province. The tour arrives during a broader 2026 international schedule for the band that also includes festival dates across the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom, alongside the release of the group's second full-length album, VOL. II.

Photo Credit: Constantin Monfilliette / Download Hi-Res Image



Photo Credit: Constantin Monfilliette / Download Hi-Res Image

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