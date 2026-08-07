Randy Travis Releases Co-Penned Song I DON'T CARE

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Randy Travis has released a new song titled I DON'T CARE, a track he co-wrote with Michael Curtis. The recording, pulled from the vault, offers a preview of his first album of new material in more than 18 years.

You ask me where I'm going

And if you'll ever see my face again

You want me to forgive you

And tell you that it doesn't have to end

I hear you say you're sorry

You compromised the love we used to share

Well, I don't know

I can't lie

I don't care

With deeply emotional lyrics, Randy tells the story of a relationship that has fallen apart because of broken trust, leaving both love and hope behind. As he reflects on the pain of betrayal, he reaches a point where he no longer cares what happens, knowing that the trust and love they once shared can never be restored. It's a powerful and emotionally charged performance that is sure to become another unforgettable addition to his irreplaceable catalog of music.

Kyle Lehning, his longtime producer, uncovered the tracks after years of them being locked away in the vault. He assembled, remixed, and remastered the recording to give the world more original Randy Travis music, and this second single is another standout release that captures the heart, authenticity, and timeless sound that have defined his legendary career.

2026 marks 40 years since Randy's debut multi-platinum album, Storms Of Life. This Fall, he will wrap his More Life Tour, which has toured over 54 cities and 24 states; the tour has reconnected Randy with fans across the country. It has touched tens of thousands of music lovers in a deeply personal way, further cementing his legacy as a living legend in country music. Tickets are available at randytravis.com.

More Life Tour Dates

Aug. 21 – Hiawassee, GA – Georgia Mountain Fall Festival – Anderson Music Hall

Sept. 23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 24 – Lansdowne, PA – Lansdowne Theater

Sept. 25 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Sept. 26 – York, PA – Pullo Center

Sept. 27 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center

Oct. 1 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center

Oct. 2 – Keene, NH – Colonial Theatre

Oct. 3 – Plymouth, MA – Plymouth Memorial Hall

Oct. 4 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music Theatre

Oct. 14 – Austin, TX – The Long Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

Oct. 16 – Beaumont, TX – Jefferson Theatre

Oct. 22 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

Oct. 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Popejoy Theatre

Oct. 24 – Pueblo, CO – Pueblo Memorial Hall

Nov. 6 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall

Nov. 7 – Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center

Nov. 8 – Branson, MO – Clay Cooper Theatre

About Randy Travis

With his first No. 1, 1986's 'On The Other Hand,' Randy Travis helped usher in a new traditionalist movement in modern country music. With his resonant baritone and pure music sense, 'On The Other Hand' and 'Forever and Ever, Amen' won back-to-back Country Music Association Song of the Year Awards on the way to selling more than 25 million albums, seven Grammys, 23 No. 1 hits, 31 Top 10s and a 2016 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Following a near-fatal stroke in 2013, the four-decade Grand Ole Opry member's recovery and enduring commitment to fans and the music has inspired millions. It has also earned him CMT: Country Music Television's Artist of a Lifetime in 2021 and Academy of Country Music's Milestone Award in 2025.

With ground-breaking AI assistance, 'Where That Came From' was released by his longtime home, Warner Records Nashville in 2024. The record launched a new chapter of advocacy as Randy and his wife, Mary, used it as a platform to champion creators' rights and responsible AI protections for artists. His More Life Tour with his longtime band and guest vocalist James Dupré continues allowing Travis to bring his music to generations of true country fans. For tour dates and tickets, visit randytravis.com.

Longtime producer Kyle Lehning located the tracks after they had been shelved for years, then assembled, remixed, and remastered the recording. The release comes as Travis prepares to close out his More Life Tour this fall, with tickets available through his website.

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