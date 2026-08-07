Randy Travis Releases Co-Penned Song I DON'T CARE
Producer Kyle Lehning remastered the vault recording ahead of the singer's first new album in over 18 years.
Randy Travis has released a new song titled I DON'T CARE, a track he co-wrote with Michael Curtis. The recording, pulled from the vault, offers a preview of his first album of new material in more than 18 years.
You ask me where I'm going
And if you'll ever see my face again
You want me to forgive you
And tell you that it doesn't have to end
I hear you say you're sorry
You compromised the love we used to share
Well, I don't know
I can't lie
I don't care
With deeply emotional lyrics, Randy tells the story of a relationship that has fallen apart because of broken trust, leaving both love and hope behind. As he reflects on the pain of betrayal, he reaches a point where he no longer cares what happens, knowing that the trust and love they once shared can never be restored. It's a powerful and emotionally charged performance that is sure to become another unforgettable addition to his irreplaceable catalog of music.
Kyle Lehning, his longtime producer, uncovered the tracks after years of them being locked away in the vault. He assembled, remixed, and remastered the recording to give the world more original Randy Travis music, and this second single is another standout release that captures the heart, authenticity, and timeless sound that have defined his legendary career.
2026 marks 40 years since Randy's debut multi-platinum album, Storms Of Life. This Fall, he will wrap his More Life Tour, which has toured over 54 cities and 24 states; the tour has reconnected Randy with fans across the country. It has touched tens of thousands of music lovers in a deeply personal way, further cementing his legacy as a living legend in country music. Tickets are available at randytravis.com.
More Life Tour Dates
Aug. 21 – Hiawassee, GA – Georgia Mountain Fall Festival – Anderson Music Hall
Sept. 23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 24 – Lansdowne, PA – Lansdowne Theater
Sept. 25 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
Sept. 26 – York, PA – Pullo Center
Sept. 27 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center
Oct. 1 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center
Oct. 2 – Keene, NH – Colonial Theatre
Oct. 3 – Plymouth, MA – Plymouth Memorial Hall
Oct. 4 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music Theatre
Oct. 14 – Austin, TX – The Long Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom
Oct. 16 – Beaumont, TX – Jefferson Theatre
Oct. 22 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall
Oct. 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Popejoy Theatre
Oct. 24 – Pueblo, CO – Pueblo Memorial Hall
Nov. 6 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall
Nov. 7 – Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center
Nov. 8 – Branson, MO – Clay Cooper Theatre
About Randy Travis
With his first No. 1, 1986's 'On The Other Hand,' Randy Travis helped usher in a new traditionalist movement in modern country music. With his resonant baritone and pure music sense, 'On The Other Hand' and 'Forever and Ever, Amen' won back-to-back Country Music Association Song of the Year Awards on the way to selling more than 25 million albums, seven Grammys, 23 No. 1 hits, 31 Top 10s and a 2016 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Following a near-fatal stroke in 2013, the four-decade Grand Ole Opry member's recovery and enduring commitment to fans and the music has inspired millions. It has also earned him CMT: Country Music Television's Artist of a Lifetime in 2021 and Academy of Country Music's Milestone Award in 2025.
With ground-breaking AI assistance, 'Where That Came From' was released by his longtime home, Warner Records Nashville in 2024. The record launched a new chapter of advocacy as Randy and his wife, Mary, used it as a platform to champion creators' rights and responsible AI protections for artists. His More Life Tour with his longtime band and guest vocalist James Dupré continues allowing Travis to bring his music to generations of true country fans. For tour dates and tickets, visit randytravis.com.
Longtime producer Kyle Lehning located the tracks after they had been shelved for years, then assembled, remixed, and remastered the recording. The release comes as Travis prepares to close out his More Life Tour this fall, with tickets available through his website.