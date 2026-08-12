Engelbert Humperdinck to Release BETH Single, Announces Grove Appearance

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Engelbert Humperdinck has released a new single titled BETH, a rendition of the KISS classic featuring Rick Wakeman, ahead of his upcoming album FAITHFULLY, arriving via Cleopatra Records. The singer is also set to make an in-store appearance at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, where he will meet fans in celebration of the album's release.

'Beth' will release August 12, 2026. The project continues Humperdinck's bold new chapter blending his timeless vocals with iconic rock material.

Engelbert will also make a special appearance at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 11am PT celebrating the release of the new album FAITHFULLY. The musical icon will meet and greet fans during the in-store event. Barnes & Noble is located at The Grove at 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, California 90036. To get tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1995388645152?aff=oddtdtcreator.

FAITHFULLY features Humperdinck's interpretations of songs originally recorded by Journey, Ozzy Osbourne, KISS and Aerosmith, along with an original track titled Always My Love. The album includes guest contributions from musicians Jonathan Cain, Rick Wakeman, Al Di Meola, Harvey Mandel, Ian Anderson and Eric Gales.

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