Listen: 'MOANA: Voices Across The Ocean' Album Released, With Music Inspired By the Film

A new album 'Moana: Voices Across The Ocean' is now available. This 15-song album features 14 original songs and one cover song of “We Know The Way,” co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa‘i, and featured on the Moana Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The project brought together 25 Pacific artists who pulled inspiration from the spirit, themes and influence of Disney’s “Moana” into their own musical worlds and identities.

The album blends genres of Island Reggae, R&B, Pop, Island Country, Soul, and Dance in a Contemporary masterpiece of global sounds, while also infusing Traditional Polynesian indigenous sounds throughout. Each song uniquely captures the artist’s interpretation of their own sonic identity in connection to different messages from their culture and the film; courage, self-discovery, pride, family and community, connection to the physical and spiritual worlds, honoring heritage and beyond.

The experience behind Moana: Voices Across The Ocean comes from Dwayne Johnson (who is also a featured artist and writer on the album in a touching dedication to his daughters) along with his wife, Lauren Hashian and co-executive producers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi.

Listen to the full album below:

Johnson shared the following: “Our #1 goal with this album was to create a global opportunity for Polynesian artists to share their beautiful voices, powerful mana, and shine. As you’ll hear, every artist delivers dynamic performances that represent multiple genres. Several of our Pasifika islands are represented and while emanating immense cultural pride, their artistry & sounds show that great music has always had the power to bring ALL people together. Disney proudly championed the intentions of this album, and to help us executive produce this soulful project, Lauren and I went to our family, our AIGA, Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi who are deeply respected Polynesian practitioners in history, dance, and music. From there, our journey began.”

Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi share: “When Dwayne and Lauren invited us to executive produce this album, our first thought was the artists. We immediately realized what an extraordinary opportunity this could be to celebrate the voices that have shaped our homes, our communities, and the soundtrack of our lives. From the beginning, we wanted the album to feel like a love letter to Polynesia, not through our perspective, but through the artists themselves. Every voice carries its own homeland, language, musical tradition, and story. Together, they reflect the richness of our people in a way no single artist could. Our hope is that people don’t just discover the artists behind it. That they follow them, support them, hear what we’ve always known: Polynesian music is as vast, diverse, and unforgettable as the ocean that connects us all.”

Track List

1. We Know The Way - Performed by Dinah Jane and Stan Walker

2. Toloa (Those Who Love You) - Performed by Fia

3. Natural - Performed by Becca Hatch

4. Omai - Performed by DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown and Donell Lewis

5. Island Queen - Performed by Spawnbreezie and Tenelle

6. Strength Of A Woman - Performed by Dinah Jane

7. Be - Performed by Aaradhna

8. In The Waves - Performed by Iam Tongi and Paula Fuga

9. Your Dad - Performed by Dwayne Johnson

10. Reflections Of Me - Performed by Common Kings

11. Two Of Us - Performed by Josh Tatofi and Keilana

12. Deep End - Performed by Fatai and Sammy Johnson

13. Golden Days - Performed by Maoli

14. Family Tree - Performed by Stan Walker

15. TĀTOU - Performed by Tiana Nonosina Liufau, Mevina, Rex Atirai, Afatia Thompson, Chesser Cowan and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole

The album cover’s artwork was created by Polynesian master carver and cultural practitioner, Sam Mangakahia, who designed AND carved this one-of-a-kind paddle to reflect the Pasifika artists represented on this album. Every motif is intentionally placed, drawing from the islands of Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Hawaii, Samoa, Tahiti and Tonga. They honor the unique identities each artist carries and their Pacific artistry as a whole. The symbols represent genealogy, humanity, navigation, protection, wisdom, and more themes captured throughout these songs. While each culture stands proudly in its own identity, the paddle is a reminder that our stories continue to travel farther as we journey in unity together.

Johnson produced the live-action reimagining of “Moana” and stars in the new film as the demigod Maui. Liufau served as an associate producer and choreographer on the live-action film, and Fa‘amaligi was the associate choreographer. Beyond their production roles, Liufau and Fa‘amaligi also served on the film’s Cultural Trust.

About Moana

In “Moana,” Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films “Moana” and “Moana 2.” “Moana” features the new song “Along The Way,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Cravalho, Laga‘aia and Johnson; original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina; and an original score composed by Mancina. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of “Moana” in theaters now.

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