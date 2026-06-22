Composer Peter Melnick Releases Debut Single 'Bring Them Home'

Composer and songwriter Peter Melnick has released his debut single, “Bring Them Home,” available now on all streaming platforms alongside an accompanying music video. The track serves as the first glimpse into a forthcoming songwriting project from Melnick, who wrote and composed the song. “Bring Them Home” was produced by Joseph E-Shine (aka Yossi Mizrahi) and features vocals from Michael Harpaz.

On “Bring Them Home,” Melnick responds to the aftermath of October 7 and the Israeli hostage crisis with a song shaped by grief, witness, and human urgency. Written on the morning of a Santa Barbara vigil and performed publicly for the first time that same evening, the standalone single is not intended as commentary or argument, but rather as a personal expression of emotion and reflection.

A Drama Desk-nominated musical theater composer, Melnick is currently adapting Snow in August for Broadway alongside lyricist Mindi Dickstein and librettist Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He is also known as a film and television composer, contributing scores to more than three dozen productions. His credits include the Steve Martin classic L.A. Story, The Only Thrill starring Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard, Horton Foote’s Convicts featuring Robert Duvall and James Earl Jones, and Farce of the Penguins directed by Bob Saget. His television work includes the PBS documentary Cinema's Exiles: From Hitler to Hollywood, Indictment: The McMartin Trial, Grand Avenue, and Lily Dale.

Melnick hails from a rich artistic lineage: his father, Daniel Melnick, produced films including Straw Dogs, All That Jazz, Altered States, and Footloose, along with the long-running sitcom Get Smart. His grandfather was legendary composer Richard Rodgers, whose work helped define the American Songbook through classics such as “Blue Moon,” “My Funny Valentine,” and “My Favorite Things,” as well as landmark musicals including The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, Carousel, The King and I, and South Pacific.

For his new project, Melnick is collaborating closely with Joseph E-Shine, whose credits include work with Barns Courtney, Ninet Tayeb, Steven Wilson, and Infected Mushroom, and has assembled a collective of musicians and vocalists to bring these songs to life.

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