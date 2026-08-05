ALYSSA GRACE Sets Sept. Headline Shows, Joins ALEX WARREN Arena Tour

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Alyssa Grace has announced a set of headlining concerts in New York, London and Los Angeles for September, days after news broke that the 19-year-old singer-songwriter will join Alex Warren on the Australian and New Zealand leg of his FINDING FAMILY ON THE ROAD arena tour. Presale for the headline dates begins Thursday, August 6, at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale following Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

Following her rise — fueled in part by 'bloodstream,' which vaults to #45 on the Billboard Hot 100 after garnering another 16.5 million global, cross-platform streams in the last week alone — and the July 24 release of her achingly personal SPILLING MY GUTS EP, Alyssa Grace meets up with Warren in Christchurch, NZ, on August 21. Twelve dates later, they wrap on September 9 in Adelaide. She then tops the bill at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on September 21, London's The Lower Third on the 24th, and L.A.'s The Echo on the 29th.

The dates follow the July 24 release of Grace's debut EP SPILLING MY GUTS, which includes her Hot 100 single BLOODSTREAM, and precede her run of arena tour stops with Warren beginning August 21 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo Credit: McKenna Mobley, download hi-res here



Photo Credit: McKenna Mobley, download hi-res here

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