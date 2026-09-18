Photos: Oden & Fatzo to Release Debut Album SOMEHOW IT FLIES

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Defected Records has announced the release of 'Somehow It Flies', the debut album from Parisian electronic duo Oden & Fatzo, arriving Friday 16th October. The 19-track album brings together a mix of electronic, house, disco and French touch, alongside an extensive cast of collaborators. New single 'Take Our Time' is out now, offering the first glimpse into the world of 'Somehow It Flies'.











First known to most for their platinum-selling breakthrough 'Lauren', Oden & Fatzo spent the following years carving out a reputation for their ability to move effortlessly between genres without losing their signature. Their Defected journey began with 2023's 'Lady Love' with London singer-songwriter Camden Cox, a favourite among DJs and fans alike with over 120 million streams to date, before their three-track RAW EP with fellow Parisian THEOS revealed a tougher, more club-focused side to their aesthetic. More Defected releases followed including 'Tell Me What You Want' with Poppy Baskcomb, now at 165 million global streams, plus appearances at Defected's biggest shows from Ibiza seasons at Ushuaïa, Pacha and Chinois to flagship festivals in Croatia and Malta.

Leading up to 2026, Oden & Fatzo's momentum continued to build, with their genre-fluid productions earning support from major stations across the globe, while their international touring schedule took them from major festival stages to respected clubs.

'Somehow It Flies' arrives as the culmination of this rise from the underground scene of Paris to global recognition. Visually, the album's title aligns with the duo's playful, space-themed inspirations while serving as both an ode to their DIY-approach to production, their underdog story and their message of hope.

'Everyone told us not to make an album. So we made a 19-track one. This album is probably the best representation of what Oden & Fatzo has been for the past 10 years: a bit all over the place, endlessly curious, and never too interested in staying in one lane.' - Oden & Fatzo

Across 19 tracks, the album brings together a diverse roster of the duo's collaborators new and old, including THEOS and Noa Milee together as Astels, Saint Raymond, Raphael Schweitzer, El Rod, Matluck, m.O.N.R.O.E., Yasmin Jane, Romeo Louisa, Echo Thrills, Saë, Poppy Baskcomb, Herr Krank, Larry Houl, Camden Cox, Chesster, MEZERG, Barney Bones, Thurman and Metrokid.

Together, all 19 tracks form a snapshot of an act at the height of their creative power, sitting equally comfortably in the club, on the radio, at a festival or simply soundtracking joyous moments in life.

Tracklist

1. Oden & Fatzo x THEOS - Someone Like You

2. Oden & Fatzo x Astels - Take Our Time

3. Oden & Fatzo x Saint Raymond x Raphael Schweitzer - Flowers In The Sand

4. Oden & Fatzo x Noa Milee x THEOS x El Rod - Shinin

5. Oden & Fatzo x m.O.N.R.O.E. x Matluck - Only For Tonight

6. Oden & Fatzo x Yasmin Jane - Livewire

7. Oden & Fatzo x Romeo Louisa - Be The One

8. Oden & Fatzo x Echo Thrills x Saë - Forever

9. Oden & Fatzo x Poppy Baskomb - Tell Me What You Want

10. Oden & Fatzo x Herr Krank x Larry Houl - This Is The Way

11. Oden & Fatzo x THEOS x Noa Milee - Only You

12. Oden & Fatzo x Camden Cox - Lady Love

13. Oden & Fatzo x Chesster - Leave It All Behind

14. Oden & Fatzo x Noa Milee - You Don't Want To Think About It

15. Oden & Fatzo x MEZERG x Noa Milee - Hold On

16. Oden & Fatzo x m.O.N.R.O.E. x Matluck - I Remember

17. Oden & Fatzo x Saint Raymond - Heartbeat

18. Oden & Fatzo x Barney Bones - My Temptations

19. Oden & Fatzo x Thurman x Metrokid - Eyes On You

Live Dates

19 Sep - The Penthouse Dubai - No. 1 Palm Jumeirah

26 Sep - Boundary Brighton, Brighton, UK

29 Sep - Eastenderz, Hï Ibiza, Spain

3 Oct - Defected Malta, Malta

24 Oct - Shelter, ADE, Amsterdam

31 Oct - Elrow, Drumsheds, London, UK

31 Oct - The Warehouse Leeds, Leeds, UK

27 Nov - Walter Wherehouse, Phoenix, AZ, USA

28 Nov - The Independent, San Francisco, USA

4 Dec - The Church Nightclub, Denver, CO, USA

5 Dec - Avalon Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA

11 Dec - 99 Scott, Brooklyn, NY, USA

12 Dec - Province44, Boston, USA

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 15 Hrs 44 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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