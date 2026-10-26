Photos: Oberammergau Passion Play 2030 to Return: Scenic Group Opens Pre-Registration

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Scenic Group has opened pre-registration for Oberammergau Passion Play 2030, giving guests a choice of two distinct ways to experience one of Europe's most anticipated once-in-a-decade cultural events.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises & Tours have opened pre-registration for their Oberammergau Passion Play 2030 program, inviting guests and their travel advisors to register their interest in experiencing one of Europe's most enduring cultural traditions.

Held once every decade in the Bavarian village of Oberammergau, the Passion Play is scheduled to return from May 18 to October 6, 2030. The 43rd production will continue a tradition dating to 1634, with residents of the village taking to the stage to perform the story of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Scenic's 2030 program combines early access to the performance with all-inclusive European river cruises and handcrafted land journeys, creating seamless ways for guests to experience Bavaria alongside some of Europe's most storied cities, landscapes and cultural centres.

'Oberammergau is one of Europe's most remarkable cultural occasions, and its once-in-a-decade staging makes it an event many guests plan years in advance,' said Elisabeth Sadler, Vice President, River Cruising Product Scenic Group.

'By opening pre-registration now, guests and travel advisors have the opportunity to register their interest early. Through Scenic and Emerald Cruises & Tours, guests will have a choice of travel styles to experience this extraordinary cultural event as part of an unforgettable European journey.' A once-in-a-decade European experience the Oberammergau Passion Play draws visitors from around the world during its limited performance season. Presented by local residents in the village's open-air Passion Theatre, the production is staged only once every 10 years and is anticipated to comprise approximately 100 performances across the 2030 season.

Scenic's forthcoming collection will provide guests with the opportunity to pair the performance with a river cruise along the Rhine, Main & Danube. Further information on itineraries, departure dates, accommodation, inclusions and availability will be announced in due course.

With limited capacity anticipated for the 2030 season, early pre-registration is encouraged to receive priority updates and access Scenic Group's planned Oberammergau journeys.

To pre-register for Oberammergau 2030, guests can contact a travel advisor or visit scenic.cruises and emerald.cruises.

































Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 15 Hrs 03 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone