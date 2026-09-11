Photos: Novul Releases "Grilled Cheese" ft. Nashup, Concluding Creative Universe

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Novul, the French Canadian electropop breakout, has released 'Grilled Cheese,' her new single featuring and produced by longtime collaborator NASHUP (Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae), alongside an official music video. The release caps a weeks-long creative rollout conceived entirely around Novul's vision and creative direction — a colorful universe of original characters, comedy, visual storytelling, and unexpected moments that has unfolded piece by piece across her social channels.













Beginning with 'Caviar' in August, Novul introduced fans to the world surrounding 'Grilled Cheese' through interconnected serialized content including 'The Bus Stop' and 'Hot Girls Don't Buy Drinks', before unveiling the music video trailer earlier this week. The campaign extends far beyond traditional track promotion, bringing together Novul's signature humor, fashion, performance, and character-driven storytelling through a short film and a growing visual universe. Known for her bold visual identity and hands-on approach to her artistry, Novul continues to blur the lines between musician, performer, and creator, with frequent creative collaborator Erik Rojas (Camila Cabello, Jessie J, H.E.R., Lil Nas X) directing the visual content.

''Grilled Cheese' is really about not taking being hot so seriously. It's glamour in the most chaotic way — diamonds on your teeth, whiskey on your breath, heels on full throttle, screaming 'Hot girls don't buy drinks!' and eating grilled cheese. It all belongs in the same world,' says Novul. 'I'm French Canadian, so I wanted to bring a little French into the record too and make that part of the flavor. It's glamorous, chaotic, a little ridiculous and just fun. Go out with your girls, stay out until 6 AM, or stay home, turn the music up and make grilled cheese in the kitchen. Who cares? You're the party. And honestly, who doesn't love grilled cheese?'

Produced by NASHUP (Hot Chelle Rae, Britney Spears, Meghan Trainor, Ryan Cabrera), 'Grilled Cheese' pairs Novul's sharp pop sensibilities with the irreverent, high-energy personality that has become central to her work. The single arrives following a year of major momentum for the independent artist, including a North American run supporting AQUA on the Barbie World Tour, two official SXSW 2026 showcases, and performances at San Diego Pride and NYC Pride. She has also performed across more than 20 North American markets.

'Grilled Cheese' follows a run of releases that have established Novul as an artist who refuses to separate music from the world around it. Her hyperpop-fueled 'Never Love a Ghost' transformed heartbreak into an anthem of empowerment, while 'Delicious' explored a more euphoric side of her sound and reinforced her evolution as both an artist and a visual storyteller.

About Novul

Novul is a Canadian pop-alternative artist based in Los Angeles, known for her genre-blurring sound, high-energy performances, bold visual identity, and fearless creative direction. A trained dancer and dynamic performer since age four, she has built a fiercely independent career by turning her music into fully realized creative worlds that blend pop, fashion, performance, humor, and visual storytelling. Following her BLK RNBW EP and a 10-stop North American tour supporting pop icons AQUA, Novul has amassed more than 4 million total streams and continued to build momentum with releases including 'Never Love a Ghost,' 'Delicious,' and 'Bad Things.' In 2026, she performed two official showcases at SXSW, took the Main Stage at San Diego Pride, and appeared on the iHeartRadio float at NYC Pride, alongside performances across more than 20 North American markets. Her growing creative footprint includes six Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlist placements, three SiriusXM Hits 1 HITBOUND adds, three VEVO editorial placements across the U.S. and Europe, a feature in the GLAAD Media Award-winning film Plain Clothes, brand support from New Balance, Weleda, and Vita Coco, and selection for TikTok's NewStar U.S. creator network. With a dedicated fanbase known as the NOVULties, Novul continues to push the boundaries of what a pop release can be, one world at a time.

For more about Novul, visit ItsNovul.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify.

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