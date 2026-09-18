Photos: Niia Releases V (GOTH JAZZ EDITION) Deluxe Album Now

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Los Angeles-based vocalist, pianist, and composer Niia released a new deluxe album titled V (Goth Jazz Edition) on Candid Records. An expanded edition of Niia's fifth studio album V (2025), the new release features three bonus tracks, including the intimate Chet Baker cover 'I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)' and two never-before-heard late-night confessionals: 'Been a Long Night' and 'Show Me Love.'

Photo Credit: Sasha Samsonova











Listen to V (Goth Jazz Edition)

Redefining jazz on her own terms, the Los Angeles-based provocateur drags classical tradition through modern darkness for the expanded edition of last year's V, a sharp, soulful exploration of desire, heartbreak, and freedom. A culmination of years spent experimenting at the intersection of tradition and reinvention, Niia tapped close collaborator Spencer Zahn (Dawn Richard, Empress Of), who also produced the new Goth Jazz Edition.

Speaking on her inspiration, Niia shares, 'There were a few directions on the album that I still wanted to explore a little deeper, and these new songs felt so connected to the world of 'V' that they really wouldn't have made sense anywhere else.'

Balancing live, cinematic instrumentation with atmospheric pop production, the Goth Jazz Edition features two never-before-heard late-night confessionals: the soul-stirring serenade 'Show Me Love,' and the club-ready banger 'Been A Long Night,' which features intricate instrumental arrangements layered with the goth jazz princess' floating vocals.

Also added to the deluxe release is Niia's heartaching cover of Chet Baker's 'I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes).' With a stripped-back, smoky vocal delivery and unpolished, accompanying music video, Niia carries the melancholic spirit of the jazz icon's 1954 breakup ballad – originally composed by Hoagy Carmichael in 1939, featuring a poem written by Jane Brown Thompson.

V (Goth Jazz Edition) continues the emotional arc exploring love, loss, defiance, and heartache of 2025's V album release, and comes out on the heels of stunning sessions with KCRW and WNYC earlier this year. It also follows the triumphant 'V Tour,' which included stops in Boston, DC, Philadelphia, Portland, and Blue Note club shows in NYC and LA. Backed by an incredible band, Niia and music director Dennis Hamm (Thundercat) curated special sets featuring surprise medleys and music from the hauntingly beautiful V. Living in the tension between control and collapse, the pivotal record and its deluxe follow-up seamlessly blend the electronic textures of experimental pop with the thrilling interplay that only live, jazz-rooted musicianship can bring. The arrangements stretch–sometimes restrained, sometimes theatrical–but always with intention.

V (Goth Jazz Edition) - Tracklist

1. fing happy

2. Ronny Cammareri

3. Throw My Head Out The Window

4. I found the restaurant ft. Spencer Zahn

5. with Feeling

6. Pianos and Great Danes

7. Again with Feeling

8. Dice

9. Maria In Blue

10. The Awful Truth

11. Angel Eyes

12. Get Along Without You Very Well

13. Been A Long Night

14. Show Me Love

About Niia

Niia Bertino is a classically trained pianist and vocalist rooted in jazz who blends elegance with edge and a timeless voice, with razor-sharp songwriting. Her past work has received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Interview Mag, and Harper's Bazaar.

About Candid Records

From 1960-1963, founder, A&R, and producer Nat Hentoff recorded over 30 extraordinary albums for the Candid Records label. One cannot underestimate the breadth of these recordings - from bebop to the avant-garde, to blues. Candid sat dormant for years until Black Lion Records founder and producer, Alan Bates, bought the label in 1989. The next phase of Candid Records is happening now. Since its relaunch in 2021 the label has reissued over 30 titles to high critical acclaim. Thanks to brilliant new releases, Candid has received four GRAMMY awards – 2024 winners the Count Basie Orchestra, 2023 winners Terri Lyne Carrington and Wayne Shorter, and 2022 winner Eliane Elias. Today's Candid is not only committed to its legacy but looks forward to defining its future with the quality music that is synonymous with its elite heritage. Learn more at www.candidrecords.com



Photo Credit: Sasha Samsonova

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