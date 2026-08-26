Ms. Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean to Reunite for THE SCORE Anniversary Show

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Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean will bring the revolutionary music of their Fugees album 'The Score' to Resorts World Theatre on Friday, Nov. 6. The one-night-only event reunites the Grammy Award-winning icons 30 years after the release of their culture-shifting album, which remains one of the most influential and acclaimed records of all time. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

As founding members of the Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean helped redefine hip-hop in the 1990s, blending rap, reggae, soul, and R&B to create a sound that resonated around the world. The show will honor the album's genre-defining legacy and the enduring cultural impact, celebrating a body of work that continues to inspire artists and fans three decades later.

The newly renovated 4,850-seat theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas offers elevated VIP experiences for the ultimate night out, including dedicated VIP entry, luxury VIP Banquettes with cocktail service, and two VIP lounges with private bars and premium access. Guests can enjoy flexible seating with the choice of a general admission floor or a fully seated configuration, with even the furthest seat located just 150 feet from the stage. The venue's production is powered by more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers utilizing L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology, creating a concert experience that surrounds audiences with unparalleled clarity and dimension.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/.

About Ms. Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill is a groundbreaking artist known for blending genres and redefining modern music. Rising to fame as the lone female member of the Fugees—one of the best-selling Hip hop groups of all time—she later launched a historic solo career with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The album earned five Grammy Awards, achieved Diamond status, and was inducted into the Library of Congress. Widely influential, Ms. Hill has inspired generations and helped expand the landscape for female artists.

About Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and composer with over two decades of pioneering influence in the music industry and culture. As a founding member of the Fugees, their 1996 album 'The Score' achieved monumental global and chart-topping success, in addition to two Grammy Awards and a nomination for Album of the Year. He has released eight solo albums, including 'The Carnival,' which sold nearly nine million copies worldwide. As a producer and writer, he is responsible for hits like 'Hips Don't Lie' (Shakira), 'Maria Maria' (Santana) and more. In 2020, Wyclef launched the podcast 'RunThatBack.'

As a leader in music tech he co-founded SodoMoodLab, composing music for Showtime's 'The Chi,' is Chief Creative Officer of OpenWav, and a consultant for Google DeepMind, where he focuses on AI technology. Now Global Culture Advisor of Circle, his goal is to help bring stablecoin innovation to the world stage and promote financial literacy across communities. As a philanthropist, he is deeply committed to honoring his home country of Haiti, recently sponsoring and mentoring Haitian students in a robotics program that achieved global accolades. He is on the National Advisory Board for Music Will and was honored with their 2025 Innovator Award. He remains a dynamic cultural force, seamlessly integrating music, education, and technology to drive meaningful social change.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas, developed by Genting Berhad, is a $4.3 billion integrated luxury resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Opened in 2021, the property features over 3,500 rooms across three Hilton brands—Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas, and Crockfords Las Vegas—along with a 117,000-square-foot cashless casino, a 4,850-seat theatre, world-class dining with 50+ food and beverage options, premium retail and a 27,000-square-foot spa. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide, and all hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com.

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