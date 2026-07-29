ALL TOGETHER NOW LP by Nicole McCabe and Savannah Harris to Arrive Via Sudden Quarterly

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Saxophonist Nicole McCabe and drummer Savannah Harris are set to release ALL TOGETHER NOW, their first full-length collaboration, via Spencer Zahn's Sudden Quarterly label. The eleven-track record was recorded over a two-month period spanning Los Angeles and Brooklyn, with the lead single Lonely People serving as an early preview of the project.

McCabe, alto saxophone, and Harris, drums, are both celebrated in the jazz world as virtuosic instrumentalists and composers. All Together Now, out September 4 on Spencer Zahn's Sudden Quarterly label, showcases these elements to great effect. Each of their voices is distinctly individual yet complimentary to the overall musical direction of the album. Both find their moments to take the lead while at others, supporting to create a truly remarkable snapshot of these two artists.

Credit: Audrey Melton

ABOUT THE ALBUM

Nicole McCabe and Savannah Harris team up for their first ever collaboration on All Together Now. Their full-length record is a refined, powerful approach to modern jazz in 2026. Recorded over a two-month period in the summer of 2025, the album took shape in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn, both environments adding to the overall attitude and sound of the music.

The album's opening track, 'Monstera', draws the listener into a world of swirling saxophone melody and bright, punctuating drums. McCabe and Harris immediately establish the foundation for what is to come on the album. As the first song unfolds, it begins to reveal more and more about each of the artists, like walking from room to room in an art gallery. Texture, color, and overall aesthetics of the album's world are formed. As the second song 'All Together Now' begins the energy rises and the conversation between the two musicians crescendos. 'Lonely People' showcases McCabe's incredible melodic sensibility while Harris shapes and drives the dynamic arch of the tune. Each song on All Together Now has a feeling of personality all its own adding up to a beautifully intimate and immensely powerful record.

The album's tracklist includes Monstera, All Together Now, Lonely People, A Long Night With You, Bluejay, Aqua, Lookalike, The Hallway, With A Flower, Sometimes I Vibe, and Point Reyes, spanning a range of moods across the ten additional compositions from the duo.

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