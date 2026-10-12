Photos: Nct Wish Releases Fourth Mini Album I SPY

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NCT WISH has released its fourth mini album, I SPY, across all major streaming platforms, alongside the official music video for the title track 'I SPY.'

Arriving six months after the group's first full-length album, Ode to Love, I SPY explores a broader range of sounds and emotions while highlighting NCT WISH's continued evolution as a group.

The title track, 'I SPY,' is a hybrid dance-pop track built on a heavy 808 bassline and sleek synth layers, with dynamic shifts that keep the song moving. The lyrics capture the excitement of falling for someone and wanting to know everything about them. The repeated phrase 'I SPY' reflects that sense of curiosity, along with the desire to grow closer and bring that person into your world.

The accompanying music video brings the song's playful sense of curiosity to life in the digital world of 'WISH LAND.' The story follows NCT WISH as they invite their fans, WISHzen, into the virtual world and embark on a journey to find the stars they wish for. Along the way, the members grow closer to WISHzen, discover the meaning of love and awaken to new sides of themselves.

Beyond the title track, I SPY showcases NCT WISH's musical versatility across five B-sides. 'We Own This Street' blends hip-hop beats with ambient textures, while the electronic-driven 'UPGRADE' captures the confidence of breaking boundaries. 'Super Major' delivers an uplifting message through bright, playful pop, while the groovy R&B track 'Hubble Time' explores love as vast as the universe. Closing the album, 'Like A Dream' samples the Carpenters' classic '(They Long to Be) Close to You,' pairing dreamy instrumentation with heartfelt lyrics about cherished memories.

Ahead of the release, NCT WISH celebrated their comeback with I SPY YOU, a special fan event held on October 10 and 11 at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. Drawing 11,400 fans across three shows, the event featured the first live performance of 'I SPY,' along with previews of new tracks including 'We Own This Street' and 'UPGRADE.'

The group also surprised fans by announcing their second concert tour, NCT WISH 2nd CONCERT TOUR 'INTO THE WISH : Face Our WISH', kicking off with two shows at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on January 15 and 16, 2027. Following their encore concerts at KSPO DOME earlier this year, the upcoming shows mark another major milestone for the group less than three years since their debut.

NCT WISH's fourth mini album, I SPY, is also available in physical formats through online and in-store retailers worldwide.

About NCT WISH

NCT WISH is the final unit of SM Entertainment's K-pop boy group and global brand NCT. Built around the message 'WISH for Our WISH,' the group shares a vision of supporting and realizing dreams through music and connection. Comprised of six members—Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya—NCT WISH is defined by its youthful energy, polished performance skills, and a bright, refreshing charm that resonates with fans worldwide.

Based in Japan while actively promoting across Korea and global markets, NCT WISH expands NCT's signature 'NEO' sound by infusing it with the group's distinct sense of warmth and optimism, creating a unique musical identity of their own. This identity extends into a broader cultural aesthetic known as 'WISH CORE,' inspired by recurring visual motifs such as wings, stars, and glitter. Blending dreamy, fairytale-like elements with Y2K influences and Gen Z sensibilities, WISH CORE has emerged as a recognizable style that reflects the group's imaginative and aspirational worldview.

Named one of the '11 Rookie K-Pop Acts To Know in 2024' by GRAMMY.com, NCT WISH has shown impressive growth since their debut, recording the highest album sales among rookie artists in 2024. With their first full-length album Ode to Love, the group achieved their third consecutive million-selling release, following their second mini album poppop and third mini album COLOR, further solidifying their position as one of K-pop's most promising new-generation acts.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SM Entertainment













Photo Credit: Courtesy of SM Entertainment

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