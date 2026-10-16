Photos: NTO Releases NAKED Album October 16 via All Night Long

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French melodic techno figure NTO has announced his long-awaited new album NAKED, arriving 16th October via Paris-based label All Night Long.

Written across Cassis, Saint-Rémy-de-Provence and Corsica, and finished at the heart of his new home in a green haven on the outskirts of Marseille, the record is marked by the colour of renewal. It follows the hard-won balance NTO found while working through grief and anger, and searching for hope and inner peace.

Since his 2021 album APNEA, which has passed 150 million streams and includes a gold-certified single, NTO has become a fixture of the global techno scene. He has collaborated with Paul Kalkbrenner, Tricky and Monolink, released Forever Friends with acclaimed pianist Sofiane Pamart, shared stages with Stephan Bodzin and Ben Böhmer, and played leading festivals including Tomorrowland, Timewarp, Dour, Paléo, Untold, Printworks and Sónar.

After a world tour that took in South America, the U.S., Canada, London and Paris, the Marseille native needed to slow down, breathe, and become Anthony Favier again. 'I had a lot to say,' NTO describes, and he wrote dozens of tracks. NAKED is the result: a gentle yet unsettled album in which the voice plays a central role.

Nature and connection run through the tracklist, from flowers in 'Myosotis' and hummingbirds in 'Humming Bird' to the themes of sharing in 'I Cared For You' and 'Ensemble'. Collaborators include Sinego, Mont Rouge and Romain Garcia, and the album's latest single, 'Validation, Medication' with Sailor & I, turns a critical eye on our search for online approval.

Surrounding the album focus single, NTO shares more on the themes behind 'Viento' ft Sinego: 'This track was born from a desire to keep moving forward even when things aren't entirely clear, capturing a fragile balance between staying grounded and remaining vulnerable. It's an introspective song that looks deeply toward the future, speaking of a calm, almost silent hope. Musically, I kept a soft, melodic club groove that feels both intimate and luminous, and Sinego, the Mexican artist I collaborated with, brought a natural touch with his lyrics and guitar melodies.'

The album first took shape with 'Fior di Macchia', a track born from a deeply personal discovery. While clearing out the family home, NTO found drawings, paintings and texts signed with the name his father once used for his discreet artistic work. The singles were later joined by 'I Cared For You' ft Mont Rouge, 'Myosotis', and 'Validation, Medication', each released ahead of the album and each adding another layer to its story. Now the record arrives with the focus track 'Viento' ft Sinego, the piece that brings these threads together.

NTO details more on the writing of the album: 'This album is without a doubt the most accomplished work of my career, and the one I'm proudest of,' says NTO. 'NAKED was born from a personal reconstruction, a moment when I had to find balance again. A healthier, more authentic balance, but also a more fragile one. Something that constantly oscillates between grounding and accepting vulnerability. NAKED is a bearing, a stripping away. A way of getting to the essential, without artifice, but with a thread of hope running through it. Musically, I tried to translate this state. Through something very intimate, suspended between organic layers and a more liberating techno. The voice plays an important role there, as an element in service of the emotion, without ever overpowering the music.'

Following the album release, NTO will bring the album to audiences worldwide on a tour spanning France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Colombia, Chile, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and beyond.

'NAKED' Tracklist

1. NTO - Monday

2. NTO - Validation, Medication ft. Sailor&I

3. NTO - Solo Yo

4. NTO - Fior Di Macchia

5. NTO - Myosotis

6. NTO - I Cared For You ft. Mont Rouge, Noah Kulaga

7. NTO - Alegria ft. Romain Garcia

8. NTO - Viento ft. Sinego

9. NTO - Humming Bird

10. NTO - Ensemble

Tour Dates

Oct 17, 2026 — Garage Club — Antwerp 🇧🇪

Oct 17, 2026 — Kompass Klub — Ghent 🇧🇪

Oct 22, 2026 — Arena Hotel Chapel — Amsterdam 🇳🇱

Oct 23, 2026 — DGTL — Amsterdam 🇳🇱

Oct 24, 2026 — Chicago Social Club — Amsterdam 🇳🇱

Nov 06, 2026 — Tonhalle — Munich 🇩🇪

Nov 07, 2026 — Zoom Club — Frankfurt 🇩🇪

Nov 13, 2026 — Music Hall Cologne — Cologne 🇩🇪

Nov 14, 2026 — O Club — Vienna 🇦🇹

Nov 20, 2026 — D! Club — Lausanne 🇨🇭

Dec 05, 2026 — Hive Club — Zurich 🇨🇭

Dec 12, 2026 — Óbuda Bay— Budapest 🇭🇺

Dec 18, 2026 — Invincible Festival — Roma 🇮🇹

Dec 19, 2026 — Klein Phönix — Istanbul 🇹🇷

Jan 14, 2027 — Stereolux — Nantes 🇫🇷

Jan 15, 2027 — Le MeM — Rennes 🇫🇷

Jan 16, 2027 — Le Rocher de Palmer — Cenon 🇫🇷

Jan 28, 2027 — Le Transbordeur — Lyon 🇫🇷

Jan 29, 2027 — La Bam — Metz 🇫🇷

Jan 30, 2027 — La Laiterie — Strasbourg 🇫🇷

Feb 05, 2027 — L'Olympia — Paris 🇫🇷

Feb 11, 2027 — Le Rockstore — Montpellier 🇫🇷

Feb 12, 2027 — Le Bikini — Toulouse 🇫🇷

Feb 18, 2027 — Sala But — Madrid 🇪🇸

Feb 19, 2027 — Razzmatazz — Barcelona 🇪🇸

Feb 20, 2027 — Smolna — Warsaw 🇵🇱

Mar 6, 2027 — TBA — London 🇬🇧

Mar 12, 2027 — Audio Club — Geneva 🇨🇭

Mar 13, 2027 — Ancienne Belgique — Brussels 🇧🇪











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