Photos: MY MORNING JACKET, MODEST MOUSE Cover Neil Young Tracks

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Cinema Music Group and Killphonic Records have released two more tracks from Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 2 - Out of the Blue and Vol. 3 - Into the Black, with new covers from My Morning Jacket with Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Modest Mouse with Califone. Both volumes will be released on November 6.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch (My Morning Jacket); Robin Laananen (Modest Mouse)













Featuring contributions from King Princess, Draco Rosa, Lucinda Williams, Ann Wilson, Peter Frampton, LP, MJ Lenderman, Ben Gibbard, Cold War Kids, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Los Lobos, and more, the volumes blend classic Neil Young songs with new interpretations. Proceeds from the albums benefit The Bridge School, the nonprofit founded by Neil and Pegi Young to serve individuals with severe speech and physical impairments. All participating artists donated their recordings in support of the organization's mission.

My Morning Jacket with Preservation Hall Jazz Band contributed Volume 2 - Out of the Blue's opening track with their version of Young's 'Like a Hurricane.' The track builds slowly, focusing on lead singer Jim James' vocals before building to a frenzy driven by horns from the New Orleans jazz band.

My Morning Jacket's Jim James said, 'We were so honored to get to be at several of the Bridge School Benefit concerts in the past, and are so honored to once again be a part of raising funds for this amazing school, with these amazing songs of Neil Young. We felt like teaming up with Preservation Hall Jazz Band would add some magic to this track, so we all got together with producer Ross Hogarth down in New Orleans and recorded it live at Marigny Studios. We hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed playing it!'

Modest Mouse are joined by Califone for their cover of 'Barstool Blues.' Their version drives the classic track forward with a Krautrock-inspired rhythm while staying true to Young's emotional energy and songcraft.

Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock said, 'Getting to do a cover of one of Neil's songs on a project like this matters both because it gets to be helpful for an important cause like The Bridge School, and because it's actually attached to the person whose song we are covering. It's really… well, it's a stressful honor. The stakes seem a little higher. I like that. I had initially chosen and started working on a cover of 'Cortez the Killer' before I realized that, in order to pull this off the way I'd like to, it was going to take me a thousand hours. Then it struck me: there is a song that I like just as much and find personally more relatable, 'Barstool Blues.' This was a song I could really sing my teeth into. On top of being such a catchy song, it was something that I felt more of a mental and emotional connection to than 'Cortez' anyway, which I have more of a 'historical' emotional connection to. The next challenge any time you cover a song you've heard so many times is that it can be difficult to find a way not to make your version too close to the original. After all, why would anyone need that? I figured it out. I made it go Kraut. What a wonderful project to be included on.'

Two previously released tracks from the forthcoming volumes are also available: King Princess's 'Helpless' and Draco Rosa's 'After The Gold Rush.'

To support the international release, Cinema Music Group and Killphonic Records have partnered with City Slang, the independent label known for working with artists including Caribou, José González, Lambrini Girls, and Noga Erez. City Slang will oversee physical distribution and marketing across the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, expanding the reach of the Heart of Gold project and bringing all three volumes to fans through its retail and distribution network.

Founded in 1986 by Neil and Pegi Young to help meet the communication and educational needs of their son, Ben, The Bridge School was built on the belief that every individual deserves the opportunity to communicate. Over the past 40 years, the organization has helped transform the lives of thousands of individuals with complex communication and physical disabilities while helping shape the fields of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) and assistive technology (AT) through education, research, and professional development.

Today, The Bridge School's impact extends beyond its campus. Its educational model, professional training, and outreach and research programs have reached professionals, families, and individuals around the world. Through Bridge to Life, the organization now provides direct services, consultation, and training for individuals with communication and/or physical disabilities from infancy through adulthood. As The Bridge School celebrates its 40th anniversary, it continues to advance the belief that communication is a fundamental human right.

Volume 2 - Out of the Blue

My Morning Jacket featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band - 'Like A Hurricane'

Ann Wilson - 'Walk With Me'

Draco Rosa - 'After The Gold Rush'

Peter Frampton & John Jorgenson feat. Jay Dee Maness, Herb Pedersen, Steve Duncan, and Mark Fain - 'Heart of Gold'

Lucinda Williams - 'Don't Be Denied'

Los Lobos - 'Cinnamon Girl'

Edie Brickell - 'Only Love Can Break Your Heart'

Tyler Ballgame - 'Tell Me Why'

Sharlotte Gibson - 'Ohio'

Jesse Malin - 'Pocahontas'

Southside Johnny and Bobby Bandiera - 'Rockin' In The Free World'

Dramarama - 'Kinda Fonda Wanda'

Volume 3 - Into the Black

Briston Maroney - 'My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)'

LP - 'Harvest Moon'

King Princess - 'Helpless'

Modest Mouse featuring Califone - 'Barstool Blues'

Ben Gibbard - 'Don't Cry No Tears'

MJ Lenderman - 'Separate Ways'

Cold War Kids - 'Tonight's The Night'

Kurt Vile and The Violators - 'When Your Lonely Heart Breaks'

Devendra Banhart - 'Pardon My Heart'

Emily Hackett - 'Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere'

RAC x Kelcey Ayer - 'Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)'

New Constellations - 'Unknown Legend'



Photo Credit: Danny Clinch (My Morning Jacket); Robin Laananen (Modest Mouse)

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