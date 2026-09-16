Photos: Jacques Greene Shares 'Everyone' Featuring SEES0000 From New Album JG
The collaborative single pairs warm synths and gritty sound design with SEES0000's wispy vocals.
Jacques Greene has shared a new single, 'Everyone,' featuring Los Angeles artist SEES0000. The track is the latest from Greene's forthcoming album jg, and is out now via LUCKYME.
Photo Credit: Jodi+Alex
Influenced by Jacques' love of UK club music, with UKG leaning rhythms, the melodic track pairs warm synths and gritty sound design with SEES0000's wispy vocals, which Greene cuts and reshapes into an effervescent club track.
Like the other collaborations across jg, 'Everyone' grew out of a genuine relationship within Jacques' creative orbit. In his own words, 'The track with Noah [SEES0000] is here because I love it, but also because we walked from his studio to get Sonoran tacos and talked about life.'
The new single comes hot on the heels of his debut film score, made in collaboration with Nosaj Thing as Verses GT, premiering at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The Color of the Sun (Japanese: 太陽ぬ色) is written and directed by Xavier Tera, and won the FIPRESCI International Critics Award at this year's festival.
Greene also recently dropped an official remix for Arlo Parks' track 'Heaven,' taken from her acclaimed album Ambiguous Desire that was released earlier this year.
'Everyone' follows 'Presence,' 'Closer' featuring DJ BORING, and 'What You Say' featuring umru. Together, the singles offer a growing window into jg, Jacques Greene's first album built unapologetically for the dancefloor and his sharpest, most direct expression to date.
Montreal-born producer Jacques Greene has been making effervescent dance music for over fifteen years. Since his breakthrough hit 'Another Girl', and over the course of multiple EPs, singles, and two full-length albums (2017's Feel Infinite and 2019's Dawn Chorus) Greene has developed a sound designed to inject a heart-on-sleeve poignancy to dancefloors across the world. His 2025 collaboration with labelmate Nosaj Thing, Verses GT, was a project about 'betting on headspace': like the memory of a club record, tumbling drums are obscured under layers of haze and stuttering sequences.
Outside of his own releases, Greene has explored his relationship with the club in a variety of contexts, from the collaboration with Bonobo on 'Fold', to remixing Radiohead, to producing for Jessy Lanza, Tinashe, and touring with The xx.
jg arrives October 16 via LUCKYME. 'Everyone' is out now.
Tracklist
1. Closer (feat. DJ BORING)
2. Presence
3. Seconds (feat. Ouri & Jonah Yano)
4. Two (feat. SAM-E)
5. Everyone (feat. SEES0000)
6. Time To Go (feat. CFCF)
7. What You Say (feat. umru)
8. Breathe (feat. crushed)
9. Waiting (feat. Sølv)
10. Halation
11. Slowly
Photo Credit: Jodi+Alex
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