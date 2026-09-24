Photos: Jacob Hackworth Shares 'Last Night I Got Lonely' From Debut EP

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Jacob Hackworth has shared his new track 'Last Night I Got Lonely' from his forthcoming debut EP, What Took You So Long, arriving October 23 via MCA/Goat Island Sound. The seven-song project is a chronological account of the breakup that unknowingly set Hackworth on the path to Nashville and, ultimately, to his life as an artist.

'Last Night I Got Lonely' is the fourth chapter of the project and finds Hackworth, fueled by the kind of impulsive decision-making that only seems like a good idea after a few drinks, acting on his worst instincts and showing up on his ex's doorstep, falling right back into the familiar patterns he knows he should have left behind. Written by Hackworth, Gabe Foust and Danny Majic and produced by Daniel Ross, the track pairs its reckless storyline with an infectious, modern Country production and smooth, commanding vocals.

What Took You So Long serves as an introduction to Hackworth as an artist as he turns his story into art. After years of writing hits for other performers, he emerges with a sound the release describes as unmistakably his own. Each song serves a purpose in the larger story, allowing the emotional storyline to unfold while contributing to a distinct sonic identity. The release notes Hackworth's vocal style as a smooth, effortless voice that carries both strength and vulnerability.

The EP opens with the title track, 'What Took You So Long', placing listeners in the initial moment of confusion and disbelief and unfolding through the emotional stages of a heartbreak. 'What Took You So Long' recently surpassed 7 million streams and is currently climbing through the Top 35 on Country radio after breaking the record for the most first-week adds ever for an artist debut. The second song, 'I Wanna Quit,' is a high-energy, emotionally charged Country song that finds Hackworth frustrated and unable to let go of his ex. The third track, 'Bad As I Do,' finds Hackworth in his sadness, longing for his ex. The fifth track, 'Help Yourself,' finds Hackworth much further along in the healing process; with enough time in between, the roles have reversed, the wounds have scarred over and now he's the one delivering the goodbye. 'Mess That Marlboro Made' could be considered the epilogue of the set. The reflective ballad looks back on the entire journey with the clarity that only hindsight can provide. Written from the perspective of a single chance encounter sparked by a pack of cigarettes, the song reflects on the domino effect of one seemingly insignificant moment — if that pack had never been bought, they may never have met, the heartbreak may never have happened, but neither would the move to Nashville, the songs, the success or the artist standing here today.

'This EP is probably the most full-circle thing I've ever done. I definitely didn't set out to write a project about a breakup—it just kind of came together naturally. There is something poetic about getting to tell that story as my first project as an artist, considering it was the reason for me moving here to chase my dream of being a recording artist. I also love the message underneath it all: sometimes the hardest things in your life happen the way they do for a reason. Zero out of 10 would recommend getting dumped, BUT it put me exactly where I was supposed to be. I'm happier, healthier and living a life I dreamed about for a long time because of it,' shared Hackworth. 'It's been fun getting to play 'Last Night I Got Lonely' out on the road and seeing fans' reactions, I hope they vibe to this version too.'

The EP title draws its name from the catalyst moment that changed everything and led to this moment. He also notes that the title stems from a question he's often heard throughout his music career: 'What took you so long to put out your own music?' His dream was always to be an artist, but Hackworth spent years intentionally building a foundation as a songwriter, determined to do things the right way.

He is currently on the road with ACM New Male Artist of The Year Tucker Wetmore, a frequent collaborator, for their third run together, which will include Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October, and he will be opening for Zach John King, Corey Kent and Dylan Scott this fall. As he continues bringing his songs to the stage, Hackworth is already back in the writing room, with more new music on the way. For more information, follow along on his website, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

What Took You So Long Track List

'What Took You So Long' - Jacob Hackworth, Daniel Ross, Jaxson Free, Steph Jones

'I Wanna Quit' - Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free, Heath Warren, Tyler Dopps

'Bad As I Do' - Jacob Hackworth, Daniel Ross, Chris Tompkins, Jessie Jo Dillon

'Last Night I Got Lonely' - Jacob Hackworth, Gabe Foust, Danny Majic

'First Friday Night' - Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free, Daniel Ross, Matt Roy

'Help Yourself' - Jacob Hackworth, Gabe Foust, Sean Wave, Travis Smith

'Mess That Marlboro Made' - Jacob Hackworth, Josh Phillips, Jordan Schmidt

About Jacob Hackworth

Jacob Hackworth is a rising force in Country music. Already established as a chart-topping songwriter, the vocalist and live performer is now stepping out as an artist in his own right as he readies his debut EP What Took You So Long for October 23. The project is more than just a collection of seven songs; Hackworth takes listeners along his personal journey from getting his heart broken to moving to Nashville and achieving his dreams. It kicks off with the title track, the record-breaking Top 35-and-climbing debut single, which documents the initial shock of the breakup before moving through the following emotional stages of heartbreak before finding himself reflecting on fate and destiny.

Growing up on the gravel roads of West Plains, MO, Hackworth has been singing since before he could reach his grandma's piano bench. He participated in choir as a kid and began writing songs in high school, eventually forming a local band that would perform on his days off from working on the railroad. Encouraged by the reaction, in 2019 he left his small town life to pursue music in Nashville. To make ends meet, he worked at some of Nashville's most renowned bars, Amazon and even on a party boat DJing while he found his musical footing. In 2022, Hackworth signed a publishing deal and has been on a creative tear since, attaining roughly 60 major label cuts and releases as a songwriter, including Bailey Zimmerman's six-week No.1 hit, 'Rock and a Hard Place,' Corey Kent's No. 1 hit 'This Heart,' three songs from Jelly Roll's GRAMMY-winning No. 1 album Beautifully Broken, Morgan Wallen's 'Jack and Jill,' Vincent Mason's single 'Damned If I Do,' six songs from Tucker Wetmore's debut album including 'Wine Into Whiskey' and others. As a songwriter he amassed more than a billion streams in last year alone.

In 2025 he transitioned back into artist mode and quickly caught the attention of the industry with his three releases, 'When I Don't,' 'You Ain't' and 'Bad As I Do,' which landed him on a number of 'Artist To Watch' lists including Country Now, Country Minute, Fort Nash, and more, as well as a label deal with MCA Records in collaboration with Goat Island Sound. His first signed single 'What Took You So Long' is out on Country radio now and broke records as the largest new artist debut add day in history. He recently began his third tour with Wetmore this summer, which includes stops at Red Rocks in October, and will be joining Zach John King, Dylan Scott and Corey Kent on tour this fall. He is also continuing to write and working on new music.











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