Dylan Scott to Launch DEAR BIG CITY TOUR Winter 2027

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Multi-platinum Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott will take his live performance to big cities across the country this winter on his headlining Dear Big City Tour, beginning in January in Michigan and wrapping in March in Washington. Named after Scott's current single 'Dear Big City,' the tour will visit 18 markets with special guests Graham Barham, Cody Lohden and Jacob Hackworth. Presale begins Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. local time with general onsale beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

'It only felt right to name this tour after the song that calls to the big city as a small-town kid,' said Scott. 'I know a lot of our fans have left their hometowns to venture into some of these bigger markets, and we're so excited to be able to bring the live show to them in the new year.'

The in-demand live act has made the road his home over the past few years on back to back tours, including his most recent run on the Till I Can't I Will Tour. Last year, Scott set records on his Country Till I Die Tour, headlining his biggest venues yet including his first-ever arenas and record-breaking attendance. He will continue to share his robust catalog of hits at fairs and festivals throughout the rest of the year ahead of the Dear Big City Tour.

Scott is currently climbing up the Country radio charts with the tour's namesake, 'Dear Big City.' Written by Jamie Paulin, Matt Alderman and Nate Kenyon, the poignant track serves as a heartfelt letter to the city that may one day take his son far from home, asking the city to protect his son while giving him a full and meaningful life as he balances holding onto small-town roots. Scott most recently released a new home state anthem with 'Girl From Louisiana,' an interpolation of Garth Brooks' massive hit, 'Callin' Baton Rouge.'

With seven No. 1 hits to his name and over 5B career streams, Scott further showcases his established presence in country music with each new release and tour. For more information, visit dylanscottcountry.com.

Dear Big City Tour Dates

Jan. 21, 2027 in Detroit, Mich. at The Fillmore Detroit #+

Jan. 22, 2027 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at GLC Live at 20 Monroe #+

Jan. 23, 2027 in Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall #+

Jan. 28, 2027 in Sioux Falls, S.D. at Sanford Pentagon #+

Jan. 29, 2027 in Bismarck, N.D. at Bismarck Event Center #+

Jan. 30, 2027 in Rochester, Minn. at Mayo Civic Center Auditorium #+

Feb. 4, 2027 in Philadelphia, Pa. at The Fillmore #+

Feb. 5, 2027 in Wallingford, Conn. at Toyota Oakdale Theatre #+

Feb. 6, 2027 in Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway #+

Feb. 18, 2027 in Denver, Colo. at Mission Ballroom #+

Feb. 19, 2027 in Omaha, Neb. at Steelhouse #+

Feb. 20, 2027 in Park City, Kan. at Heartland Credit Union Arena #+

Feb. 25, 2027 in Albuquerque, N.M. at Kiva Auditorium #%

Feb. 26, 2027 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. at Findlay Toyota Center #%

Feb. 27, 2027 in Chandler, Ariz. at Wild Horse Pass

March 4, 2027 in Kennewick, Wash. at Toyota Center #%

March 5, 2027 in Spokane, Wash. at First Interstate Center for the Arts #%

March 6, 2027 in Wenatchee, Wash. at Town Toyota Center #%

# with Graham Barham

+ with Cody Lohden

% with Jacob Hackworth

About Dylan Scott

Despite a multi-Platinum story and seven No. 1 singles, including two fresh smashes in 2025 alone, Curb Records hitmaker Dylan Scott has always kept an underdog mindset. The consummate family man broke out with the triple-Platinum 'My Girl' in 2016 and followed up with hits including 'Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl),' 'Nobody' and 'New Truck,' all of which reached RIAA-certified status. Last year he posted back-to-back No. 1s with Gold-certified 'Boys Back Home' (with Dylan Marlowe) and Platinum-certified 'This Town's Been Too Good to Us,' and wrapped 2025 as the third most-played country artist of 2025. His latest No. 1, Platinum-certified 'What He'll Never Have,' was honored by ASCAP as one of the most-performed country songs of 2025. With over 5 billion career streams, Scott's third full album, Easy Does It, features 11 tracks. He now takes his current single 'Dear Big City' to Country radio, while 'Girl From Louisiana' creates buzz online. He spent last year on his Country Till I Die Tour and Easy Does It Tour, wrapped his headlining Till I Can't I Will Tour earlier this summer, and will embark on his Dear Big City Tour in January 2027.

Photo Credit: Chris Collins



Photo Credit: Chris Collins

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