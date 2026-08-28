Jacob Hackworth to Release Debut EP WHAT TOOK YOU SO LONG

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Jacob Hackworth is releasing his debut EP, What Took You So Long, on October 23 via MCA / Goat Island Sound. The seven-song project is more than a collection of songs — it's a chronological account of the breakup that unknowingly set Hackworth on the path to Nashville and ultimately, to his life as an artist. The EP opens with the title track (currently climbing through the Top 40 at Country radio), placing listeners in that initial moment of confusion and disbelief and unfolding like a book through the emotional stages of a heartbreak. In conjunction with the announcement, he has released the second song in the set, 'I Wanna Quit,' a high-energy, emotionally charged Country banger that finds Hackworth frustrated and unable to let go of his ex.

Written by Hackworth, Jaxson Free, Heath Warren and Tyler Dopps (who produced it with Daniel Ross), 'I Wanna Quit' has an undeniable hook, modern Country production and smooth, commanding vocals. The track finds Hackworth wrestling between his head and his heart, caught in the familiar cycle of a toxic relationship — knowing he needs to walk away, but repeatedly finding himself pulled back in. A subtle echo woven through the song gives the chorus a lingering quality, mirroring the relationship itself: no matter how hard he tries to shake it, it's still there. Throughout, Hackworth dreams of leaving his ex behind for good and starting over in another state but he can't ever seem to put it all in the rearview. The accompanying music video brings that escape to life, following Hackworth through the desert as he takes in scenic roads and expansive landscapes. The visual captures the tension at the heart of the song: the desire to leave everything behind and the realization that getting away isn't always the same thing as moving on.

'This EP is probably the most full-circle thing I've ever done. I definitely didn't set out to write a project about a breakup—it just kind of came together naturally. There is something poetic about getting to tell that story as my first project as an artist, considering it was the reason for me moving here to chase my dream of being a recording artist. I also love the message underneath it all: sometimes the hardest things in your life happen the way they do for a reason. Zero out of 10 would recommend getting dumped, BUT it put me exactly where I was supposed to be. I'm happier, healthier and living a life I dreamed about for a long time because of it,' shared Hackworth. 'We wrote 'I Wanna Quit' at a writers camp back in May and knew instantly it was a smash. We cut it almost immediately because we didn't want to overthink it, it was the perfect addition to this project.'

What Took You So Long serves as an impeccable introduction to Hackworth as an artist. After years of writing hits for other performers, he emerges with a sound that is unmistakably his own. The result is a remarkably cohesive body of work, with each song serving a purpose in the larger story, allowing the emotional storyline to unfold naturally, while contributing to a distinct sonic identity. Anchoring it all is Hackworth's distinctive vocal style: a remarkably smooth, effortless voice that carries both strength and vulnerability and surprises listeners, particularly given his large stature. His unexpectedly angelic tone draws listeners in and gives even the heaviest moments of the project a sense of warmth and authenticity.

Several songs from the EP have already been made available, including his current Top 40-and-climbing radio single, 'What Took You So Long,' which upon going to radio in April, broke the record for the most first-week adds ever for an artist debut. The history-making track introduced listeners to the whirlwind romance that burned bright before unexpectedly crashing out. The third track, 'Bad As I Do,' finds Hackworth in his sadness, longing for his ex. 'Help Yourself,' finds Hackworth much further along in the healing process. With enough time in between them, the roles have reversed, the wounds have scarred over and now he's vindicated and the one delivering the goodbye. 'Mess That Marlboro Made,' could be considered the epilogue of the set. The reflective ballad looks back on the entire journey with the clarity that only hindsight can provide. Written from the perspective of a single chance encounter sparked by a pack of cigarettes, the song reflects on the domino effect of one seemingly insignificant moment. If that pack had never been bought, they may never have met. The heartbreak may never have happened. But neither would the move to Nashville, the songs, the success or the artist standing here today.

The EP title clearly draws its name from the catalyst moment that changed everything and led to this moment. He also laughs that the title also stems from a question he's often heard throughout his music career: 'What took you so long to put out your own music?' His dream was always to be an artist, but Hackworth spent years intentionally building a foundation as a songwriter, determined to do things the right way. Despite his knack for heartfelt songwriting and emotional lyricism (and tall stature), Hackworth has charmed fans and the industry alike with his humble and gregarious personality and humor. In a recent social media teaser, he parodies a meeting with an insane music executive, earning laughs and engagement from fans eager to hear the full song.

Tracklist

1. 'What Took You So Long' - Jacob Hackworth, Daniel Ross, Jaxson Free, Steph Jones

2. 'I Wanna Quit' - Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free, Heath Warren, Tyler Dopps

3. 'Bad As I Do' - Jacob Hackworth, Daniel Ross, Chris Tompkins, Jessie Jo Dillon

4. 'Last Night I Got Lonely' - Jacob Hackworth, Gabe Foust, Danny Majic

5. 'First Friday Night' - Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free, Daniel Ross, Matt Roy

6. 'Help Yourself' - Jacob Hackworth, Gabe Foust, Sean Wave, Travis Smith

7. 'Mess That Marlboro Made' - Jacob Hackworth, Josh Phillips, Jordan Schmidt

Hackworth is currently on the road with ACM New Male Artist of The Year (and his frequent collaborator), Tucker Wetmore for their third run together (which will include the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October) and he will be opening for Zach John King this fall. As he continues bringing his songs to the stage, Hackworth is already back in the writing room, with more new music on the way.

About Jacob Hackworth

Jacob Hackworth is a rising force in Country music. Already established as a chart-topping songwriter, the powerhouse vocalist and live performer is now stepping out as an artist in his own right as he readies his debut EP What Took You So Long for October 23. Ever the storyteller, the project is more than just a collection of seven songs; Hackworth takes listeners along his personal journey from getting his heart broken to moving to Nashville and achieving his dreams. It kicks off with the title track, which is the record-breaking Top 40-and-climbing debut single, which documents the initial shock of the breakup before moving through the following emotional stages of heartbreak before finding himself reflecting on fate and destiny.

Growing up on the gravel roads of West Plains, MO, Hackworth has been singing since before he could reach his grandma's piano bench. He participated in choir as a kid and began writing songs in high school, eventually forming a local band that would perform on his days off from working on the railroad. Encouraged by the reaction, in 2019 he left his small town life to pursue music in Nashville. To make ends meet, he worked at some of Nashville's most renowned bars, Amazon and even on a party boat DJing while he found his musical footing. In 2022, Hackworth signed a publishing deal and has been on a creative tear ever since, attaining roughly 60 major label cuts and releases as a songwriter (with more on the way), including Bailey Zimmerman's six-week No.1 hit, 'Rock and a Hard Place,' Corey Kent's No. 1 hit 'This Heart,' three songs from Jelly Roll's GRAMMY-winning No. 1 album Beautifully Broken, Morgan Wallen's 'Jack and Jill,' Vincent Mason's single 'Damned If I Do,' six songs from Tucker Wetmore's debut album including the career-launching smash 'Wine Into Whiskey' and many more. As a songwriter he amassed more than a billion streams in last year alone.

Earning a reputation for rough-hewn honesty and raw storytelling, Hackworth mixes real life experience with Country, Pop and R&B elements to create a refreshing new voice in the genre. In 2025 he transitioned back into artist mode and quickly caught the attention of the industry with his three releases, 'When I Don't,' 'You Ain't' and 'Bad As I Do,' which landed him on a slew of 'Artist To Watch' lists including Country Now, Country Minute, Fort Nash, and more as well as a label deal with MCA Records in collaboration with Goat Island Sound. His first signed single 'What Took You So Long' is out on Country radio now and broke records as the largest new artist debut add day in history. He recently began his third tour with Wetmore this summer which includes stops at Red Rocks in October and will be joining Zach John King on tour this fall. He is also continuing to write and working on new music.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Cooper Ledford, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

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