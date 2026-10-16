Photos: Jack Barksdale Releases BATTLEGROUND EP on Streaming Platforms

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Acclaimed Texas Folk Americana singer-songwriter Jack Barksdale has unveiled his new EP called 'Battleground,' out now via Cloverdale Records.

This collection is more than a five-song folk-Americana project: it is a culmination of socially conscious songs that challenge inequality, question accepted beliefs, and explore collective responsibility to one another. The themes are provocative, but they also give the release a unifying message: what kind of world are people creating, and what responsibility do they have to make it better?

Unflinching in its observations and deeply human in its outlook, the collection tackles some of life's most uncomfortable questions, confronting class warfare, wealth inequality, institutional hypocrisy, and the moral complexities of existence through Barksdale's thoughtful, socially conscious songwriting.

The title track, 'Battleground (Featuring Julian Taylor),' sets the tone with an artistic interpretation of class warfare and its disproportionate impact on everyday people. Examining the divisions between those who hold power and those who bear the consequences, the song reflects the realities of an unequal society, where the struggle for justice is rarely fought on equal terms.

'Battlegrounds is a stellar song from an artist who continues to break new ground lyrically,' added Julian Taylor. That spirit of inquiry continues on 'God Is Good,' which challenges the familiar expression of faith by asking why goodness and fortune seem so unevenly distributed. For Barksdale, the question is not simply one of belief, but of collective responsibility. If everyone deserves a good life, he suggests, creating a world in which that is possible requires more than faith alone; it demands empathy, action and a willingness to work together as a society.

On 'The Scam Song,' Barksdale turns his attention to the ways wealth, power and influence can shield individuals and corporations from the scrutiny faced by ordinary people. With a sharp eye for double standards, the song questions a culture in which those with the greatest resources can often evade the very accountability expected of everyone else.

Perhaps the EP's most provocative proposition comes with 'Don't Have Children, Adopt!' Here, Barksdale explores the philosophical dilemmas at the heart of human existence, questioning whether bringing new life into an inherently uncertain world is an act of hope or an imposition of suffering. Grappling with consciousness, mortality and humanity's ultimate impermanence, the song raises difficult questions about the ethics of creating life and the legacy each generation leaves behind.

The EP closes with 'Ticket Home (For Phil Ochs),' a tribute to the influential American protest singer and songwriter Phil Ochs. Honoring a musician who risked his own comfort and security in pursuit of a more just world, Barksdale reflects on the importance of standing up for one's convictions, even when success is uncertain. It is a fitting conclusion to a collection concerned with the possibility of change and the courage required to pursue it.

With Battleground, Jack Barksdale delivers a thoughtful and uncompromising statement on the world he inhabits — and the responsibility shared in shaping what comes next.

Battleground is out October 16 via Cloverdale Records and will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital platforms. The EP was written by Barksdale, produced by Memphis-based musician and songwriter Mark Edgar Stuart, and recorded by Kevin Houston at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis, TN.

'It can be really difficult to get songs like these right once you get in the studio. But Mark Edgar Stuart, who produced this EP, always seems to take my weird, unconventional songs and make sure that the studio adds to them without covering them up with unnecessary instrumentation or vocal effects, or metronome use,' said Barksdale.

'The musicians Mark put together for this project did such an amazing job with these songs. And the engineer, Kevin Houston, is a wizard! And getting to record it at Sam Phillips Recording Service really put the whole experience over the top. It was such a joy to work with those great people in that amazing, historical environment,' added Barksdale.

Barksdale recently performed several songs from the EP on Mountain Stage, the acclaimed live music program distributed by NPR Music. The episode is airing on public-radio stations across the country through October. Listen and find local broadcast times here.

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Jack Barksdale has been writing and performing original songs since the age of nine. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions of folk, Americana, country, rock, and blues, he has performed throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, captivating audiences with songs whose wisdom far exceeds his years.

In 2025, Barksdale released his acclaimed full-length album Voices through Truly Handmade Records, the label established by the estate of legendary songwriter Guy Clark. The album's standout single, 'Martyrs,' featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Sarah Jarosz, earned widespread support across Americana radio and SiriusXM. His catalog has since surpassed eight million streams, further cementing Barksdale's reputation as a young artist with an extraordinary ability to connect timeless songwriting traditions with the realities of the world around him.

His previous releases include the 2024 EP 'Out of Order,' the instrumental collection 'Phantom Trails' and the ongoing Jack Barksdale's Roots Revival Podcast, where he celebrates the craft and tradition of songwriting through conversations with fellow artists.

Currently touring across North America, Barksdale continues to leave audiences spellbound with intimate performances and incisive storytelling.











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