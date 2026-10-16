Photos: JHart Releases THE FULL FANTASY EP

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GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and seven-time Billboard No. 1 hitmaker JHart released The Full Fantasy, a seven-track EP that marks a defining new chapter in his evolution from one of pop and R&B's most sought-after songwriters into an artist fully stepping into his own spotlight.

Known for writing and creating alongside some of the biggest names in music (Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Tori Kelly, Zara Larsson, Durand Bernarr, Troye Sivan, Cher), JHart turns the lens inward on The Full Fantasy. The project follows his 2023 debut EP, The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing, and introduces a more expansive, confident side of JHart as a vocalist, storyteller, and performer.

The EP's three-single rollout offered an introduction to the world of The Full Fantasy, with each release revealing a different side of JHart. 'Memories' opened the door with a vulnerable reflection on looking back at a relationship and the emotions that linger long after it ends. The track has also reached the Top 25 at Radio on Mediabase. He followed with 'BBY Blue,' an introspective love song to the uninhibited childhood version of himself. Then came 'Full Fantasy,' the EP's flirtatious title track and a more playful, self-assured declaration of desire. Together, the three singles trace a progression from looking backward to looking inward, to letting go and, ultimately, giving yourself permission to fully embrace what you want.

Across all seven songs, JHart creates a world rooted in self-expression, desire, intimacy, and the complicated — and often liberating — process of becoming comfortable with who you are. He shares, 'This project feels like a culmination of musical influence, personal growth, and artistic development. It feels like all the things I loved about music I grew up listening to that became a part of my own tapestry, and all the things I love about myself and my world currently, after so many years of feeling held back. I feel so grateful to have worked with so many talented musicians and creatives on this record, it fills me with such joy to be surrounded by talented people who want to contribute to my creative output.'

Sonically, The Full Fantasy lives in the space between nostalgia and modernity. Warm, '70s-inspired instrumentation and soulful, groove-driven production create an intentionally timeless backdrop, while JHart's relatable lyricism brings raw emotion to each track. The result is a project that feels lush and intimate at once, underscored by a confident vocal delivery that ties the EP together.

The focus track, 'Midnight Dancing,' captures the tension between wanting to numb out and dance to deal with the pressures of today's world, and press forward in presence and growth. It's a Matryoshka, singing about substance issues and dancing the pain away to find relief from the capitalist and dating hellscape, ironically hidden inside a 70's dance floor banger.

Elsewhere, 'Indescribable' explores the overwhelming feeling of wanting to love and be loved so completely that language falls short. 'Cruise,' featuring Durand Bernarr, brings a playful, flirtatious energy to the project, capturing the anticipation of following a romantic connection wherever the night may lead, and a title that serves a double purpose as queer argot. The collaboration also marks a full-circle creative moment for JHart and Bernarr: JHart earned his first GRAMMY as a co-writer on Bernarr's GRAMMY-winning album BLOOM, which won Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. Now, Bernarr joins JHart on The Full Fantasy, bringing their creative partnership into JHart's own artistic world. 'Simple' rounds out the EP by reflecting on the natural evolution of relationships, acknowledging how the ease of the honeymoon phase can eventually give way to conflict, complexity, and the work of truly knowing another person.

With a career spanning songwriting, recording, performance, fashion, and pop culture, JHart has established himself as a multidimensional creative force. His work has contributed to more than 100 billion catalog streams and 25 million sales globally, while his own artistry has continued to expand his reach beyond the studio. JHart was also featured on Netflix's global hit series Hitmakers, bringing his creative process and larger-than-life personality to audiences in more than 190 countries worldwide.

Following the release of The Full Fantasy, JHart will bring the project to life for its official EP release party and live performance on Wednesday, October 28 at the iconic Blue Note Los Angeles. The special performance will mark the first time JHart performs The Full Fantasy as a complete creative era, offering fans an introduction to the world, sound, and personality behind the project. Additional event details and ticketing information are available here.

JHart's The Full Fantasy is available now across all major streaming and digital platforms.

Album Tracklist – The Full Fantasy

Memories

BBY Blue

Full Fantasy

Midnight Dancing

Indescribable

Cruise [feat. Durand Bernarr]

Simple

About JHart

Born in London, raised in Atlanta, and currently based in Los Angeles, JHart is a GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-selling singer-songwriter, producer, and recording artist known for blending British pop sophistication with American soul. A seven-time Billboard No. 1 hitmaker, he has written and collaborated with some of music's biggest global artists, including Justin Bieber, Usher, Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue, Muni Long, Keith Urban, Cher, ILLENIUM, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and more.

As an artist, JHart has garnered millions of streams through emotionally driven releases that showcase his powerhouse vocals, vulnerable songwriting, and genre-spanning artistry. He has collaborated with artists including David Guetta and Felix Jaehn and has performed on stages worldwide alongside Kygo. In 2026, he received a GRAMMY nomination for co-writing Durand Bernarr's 'Overqualified' for Best R&B Song.

Beyond music, JHart appeared on Netflix's globally successful series Hitmakers and continues to use his platform to champion authenticity, LGBTQ+ visibility, and emerging queer talent through both his artistry and advocacy.



















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