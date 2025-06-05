Photos: 'Introducing Adrian Galante' CD Release at Birdland Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunday June 1st saw the return of multi-instrumentalist Adrian Galante to the Birdland Jazz Club stage. The show marked the release of Galante’s debut album “Introducing Adrian Galante” on the Zoho Label in the Instrumental Jazz Genre (www.zohomusic.com).



Mr. Galante, a native of Perth Australia, has begun to really make his professional mark stateside in the past several years. His way with a clarinet can be likened to an accomplished jazz vocalist’s way with phrasing and breathing and communicating. He puts over the message without uttering a single word. It’s all there in the dynamics of his playing.



While the CD – and the evening’s set list – features Adrian’s otherworldly expertise with the clarinet…the performance also allowed time to showcase his equally adept way with the piano keys. Hearing him on clarinet you are right to assume that the woodwind is his specialty. Hearing him on piano you would also be right assuming that the keyboard is his specialty.

Suffice to say – when his deft fingers start dancing over either instrument…magic happens.

An Adrian Galante performance is a bit like Fantasia…you may not know what sorcery is in store, but once the music starts you get swept away into a mesmerizing dance of the instruments.



The night’s wizardry started with an appropriately energetic “Dream Dancing”.

Galante and his trio then exhaled gently with a slower “With Every Breath I Take”, and artfully paced the evening's up and down tempos through tunes like “Two For The Road”, “Pieces Of Dreams”, and more. He ended the evening with a gloriously evocative “The Folks Who Live On The Hill”.

The evening’s musical selections allowed for plenty of time to feature each of his trio members at their soloing finest.

Adrian’s taste in music choices might only be exceeded by his taste in musical collaborators. The trio featured veterans of the jazz scene: Alan Broadbent on piano – Jay Leonhart on bass – and Obed Calvaire on Drums.

Each of these musicians has a list of accomplishments longer than your arm, but it’s clear all four in this group share one thing in common – respect for the material and for each other.



Adrian’s new album “Introducing Adrian Galante” can be found on iTunes, streaming platforms, and in CD form.



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

