Photos: Inside iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball with Meghan Trainor, Paris Hilton, & More

This weekend, December 6 at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 presented by Capital One, the stars hit the stage for the second stop of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.

The event featured iconic performances from today’s biggest artists including SZA, Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Shaboozey, T-Pain, Paris Hilton and NCT Dream.

Shaboozey took the stage first with an exciting performance of his hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - a crowd favorite to start the night. He then performed “Good News,” “Let It Burn,” “Highway” and more.

Paris Hilton then had the audience on their feet with her DJ performance, spinning “Turn It Up,” “Without Love” and more before closing her set with her iconic song “Stars Are Blind.”

Kane Brown had the stage on fire with performances of his hits “Bury Me in Georgia,” “Miles On It,” “One Thing Right” and more.

Madison Beer then stunned the crowd with holiday-themed performances of her songs “Please Come Home for Christmas,” “Reckless,” “Make You Mine” and more.

NCT Dream had a dance-filled performance of their songs “SOS,” “Smoothie,” “Rains in Heaven,” “When I’m With You” and “MENT.”

T-Pain took the crowd back to the 2000s with a two-part performance of his hits “Buy You a Drank,” “Bartender,” “Low,” “All I Do Is Win,” and more.

Meghan Trainor then hit the stage in a winter-inspired “icy” white fur outfit to sing “Me Too,” “Dear Future Husband,” “Made You Look” and more. She even surprised the crowd by bringing T-Pain out to sing ““Been Like This.”

Benson Boone - donning a red and white Santa-inspired look - had the crowd singing along to his hits “Be Someone,” “Slow It Down,” “Beautiful Things,” and more.

Tate McRae had the crowd dancing and singing along to “Exes,” “It’s ok I’m ok,” “You Broke Me First,” Greedy and more.

SZA closed out the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles with her hits “Broken Clocks,” “Love Galore,” “The Weekend,” “Kiss Me More,” “Kill Bill” and more.

102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2024 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, the season’s biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists in Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Miami.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special airing December 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC, next day on Hulu. Check out photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Emma McIntyre/Matt Winkelmeyer/Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

