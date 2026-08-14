OK COWGIRL and BROTHER BIRD to Launch Joint Midwest Tour

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Brooklyn, NY bands OK COWGIRL and BROTHER BIRD, the project of Caroline Glaser, have announced a joint Midwest tour set to take place this September, with stops including Chicago's Subterranean on September 24 and Detroit's TSDMAAC Confessional on September 25. The tour arrives alongside new releases from both acts: OK COWGIRL's album RHINESTONE COWGIRL is set to release August 21 via Easy Does It, and BROTHER BIRD's THE LODGE IN MILLER COUNTY is set to follow on September 25 through the same label. OK COWGIRL is also set to play a New York record release show on August 22 at Baby's All Right.

Brother Bird's upcoming album The Lodge In Miller County is out September 25th via Easy Does It Records. Album singles 'Dirt,' 'Pariah,' and 'Chameleon' have earned praise and support from The Big Takeover, Magnet Magazine, Atwood Magazine, and more. The new album was co-produced by Glaser, Andy Hull, Jamie Martens, and Owen Lewis.

This week, Ok Cowgirl released their new single 'Rock N Roll Ruined My Life' from their upcoming LP Rhinestone Cowgirl, due out August 21st via Easy Does It Records. The LP and its additional singles 'Cruise The Town,' 'God Made A Farmer' and 'Prepared To Lose,' have earned praise from Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, Northern Transmissions, The Luna Collective, RIFF Magazine, and more. Produced once again by Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Indigo De Souza, Wednesday), Rhinestone Cowgirl deepens the creative partnership that shaped the band's debut while pushing the sound into new territory.

Live Dates

8/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right (Ok Cowgirl LP release show)

9/21 - Nashville, TN - Row One (Cannery Hall) - Tickets

9/22 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop - Tickets

9/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean - Tickets

9/25 - Detroit, MI - TSDMAAC Confessional - Tickets

Brother Bird

Brother Bird is the project of Caroline Glaser, whose work blends intimate, confessional lyricism with atmospheric indie textures. Drawing influence from artists like Mazzy Star, Big Thief, and The Cranberries, her music sits in a space that is both soft and unflinching, often centering on themes of imposter syndrome, dissatisfaction, and the complexity of being human.

A Lodge In Miller County was produced by Glaser alongside Jamie Martens, Owen Lewis, and Andy Hull, continuing a collaborative thread that has helped shape her evolving sound while maintaining the emotional clarity at the center of her work.

Across releases including her self-titled EP, Gardens, and Easy Does It Records debut Another year, Glaser has built a catalog defined by vulnerability, specificity, and a distinct sense of voice.

Brother Bird will be direct (and only) support for Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra's Spring/Summer 2026 Tour.

Ok Cowgirl

Ok Cowgirl is an American Rock Band reminiscent of a past before streaming, algorithms, and AI slop, when a band was a way of life. The band—made up of singer and songwriter Leah Lavigne, guitarist Jacob Sabinsky, multi-instrumentalist John Miller, bassist Ryan Work, and drummer Matt Birkenholz—conjures the anthemic nostalgia and joyful rebelliousness of Sheryl Crow, Liz Phair, and Bruce Springsteen. At the same time, Rhinestone Cowgirl, their sophomore LP, places Ok Cowgirl in the lineage of modern auteurs like Waxahatchee, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Angel Olsen, and fits nicely into the world of renowned producer Alex Farrar's other work with MJ Lenderman, Wednesday, Indigo De Souza, and Girl Puppy.

Furthermore, Rhinestone Cowgirl is an American Rock Record. Cue wistful desert vistas and empty highways, dim yellow lights hanging above scuffed green pool table felt. This is Drinking Music. It's a soundtrack to nursing our accumulated wounds. It asks us to ask ourselves how we made it this far. It is survivor's guilt, a grappling with who we had to leave behind, why we did, and what it might have looked like if we had played our hand differently. 'Sometimes I wonder if she would've died / If she would've left with me,' Lavigne asks on the title track. It's a question without a simple answer, and this yearning lies at the heart of Rhinestone Cowgirl.

That's not to say Ok Cowgirl believes there are no ways to cope beyond the aforementioned comfort at the bottom of a bottle. There is a certain dark sense of humor underlying Lavigne's stoic acceptance of the profound tragedy of the human condition. 'So babe laugh a good laugh / Carve your own path / Got no answers to share,' she offers on 'God Made A Farmer.' It's an easier pill to swallow when you can share it with others, 'Laughing about the dark stuff / I knew we could be friends,' she sings on 'Winner.' It's not an answer, but it's the best thing we've got—the sense that, in one another, we can find solidarity and camaraderie in the absurdity of our struggle. 'Life will break our hearts and take our pride / Hold onto the ones that see you right,' she proclaims on 'Rock N Roll Ruined My Life.' For a band that made a name for themselves in the New York indie rock scene, building community show by show in warehouse lofts and dive bars, sharpening their sound on small stages over the last eight years, this precious knowledge has been earned—and they prefer it that way.

These years of honing are apparent in the confidence of the composition, arrangement, and production. The satisfaction of a perfectly placed back beat on 'Fun Girl,' the crunch of stacked guitars on the chorus of 'Rock N Roll Ruined My Life,' the finger-picked guitar and swirling atmospherics of 'Wished I Could Be,' the powerfully sparse spaghetti-western guitars on the title track, and tempos that feel lived-in like an old leather saddle, all speak to this hard-earned experience. This is the work of veteran craftsmen with complete command of their tools. Much like Lavigne's carefully crafted lyrics, each melody, counter-melody, chord progression & groove is thoughtfully considered but not overwrought. More than that, it is all in service of The Song, and genre and style concerns are secondary to telling the story.

Rhinestone Cowgirl tells stories about learning to accept what is out of our control. As Lavigne puts it, 'When the game is rigged, none of us really win.' It's a cutting portrait of a cruel world, but acceptance does not beget apathy for Lavigne. 'I do have a lot I love / Cliché to thank the stars above / But I'm still gonna do it,' she belts in 'Prepared To Lose.' It's the sound of defiance, of perseverance, of understanding and wielding the power we do have.

Rhinestone Cowgirl is out August 21, 2026 via Easy Does It Records. Ok Cowgirl will play a NYC album release show at Baby's All Right on August 22, 2026.

Personnel

Vocals: Leah Lavigne

Guitars: Jacob Sabinsky, John Miller, Leah Lavigne, Alex Farrar, Ryan Work

Keys: John Miller, Leah Lavigne

Bass: Ryan Work

Drums: Matthew Birkenholz

Photo Credit: Justin Buschardt



Photo Credit: Justin Buschardt

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