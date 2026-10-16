Photos: INNELLEA Releases RECKLESS 69 With Satirical Short Film

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

German trailblazer INNELLEA has returned with 'Reckless 69', out now on his own belonging imprint, accompanied by a short film released alongside the track.

'Reckless 69' is INNELLEA's take on trance and a return to the melodic sound he came from, but with a different energy. It's faster, brighter and more carefree than some of his recent work, while still carrying the musical identity that has been part of his sound for years.

The track follows 'Slave to the Hype' and 'Bounce Music', two releases that have seen INNELLEA take a more direct and humorous look at the world around him. Rather than trying to fit into whatever sound or scene is currently in favour, 'Reckless 69' is about doing the opposite. It's a track that doesn't take itself too seriously and doesn't feel the need to explain where it belongs.

The release also comes with a short film, 'Reckless: The Movie'. Shot as one complete piece for YouTube and then broken into episodes for the wider social campaign, the film continues the story and humour behind the recent INNELLEA releases. There's a ghettoblaster, an exploding scooter and a tattoo that isn't real. It's deliberately ridiculous, but underneath the jokes is the same question that has been running through the project: what is real in a world where so much of electronic music is built around image, hype and performance?

The film plays with the stereotypes around the industry - from manufactured personas and masculinity to the pressure to constantly stay relevant - while also turning the joke back towards the audience. After all, everyone is part of the scene in one way or another.

The idea comes from a very real place. Earlier this year, INNELLEA publicly admitted, 'I am stuck.' He wiped his feeds, stepped back from shows and took some time away from the constant noise and pressure surrounding his career. In an industry where artists are expected to keep producing and performing, choosing to stop became an important part of the story.

What followed was a new character and a different way of looking at the world he had been part of for more than a decade. Through 'Slave to the Hype', 'Bounce Music' and the visual campaign around them, INNELLEA began playing with the conventions of electronic music and the expectations that come with being an artist at his level.

There is plenty of humour in it, but there is also a genuine point behind it. INNELLEA has spent more than a decade playing some of the world's biggest stages and building his own sound and community along the way. He has always been interested in doing things slightly differently, and the current project gives him the space to make fun of the industry while still being part of it.

'Reckless 69' is another step in that direction, but musically it is also a reminder of where INNELLEA started. It's a return to trance and melody without trying to recreate the past - a lighter, faster and more direct version of the sound he came from.

'Reckless 69' is out 16 October on belonging, five days before ADE, with the full short film screening at the conference.

2026 Tour Dates

October 9, 2026 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

October 10, 2026 - Beirut, Lebanon

October 31, 2026 – Istanbul, Turkey – Klein Phönix

November 6, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Avalon Hollywood

November 8, 2026 – Toluca, Mexico – Ultra Music Festival Mexico

November 14, 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Creamfields Argentina

November 15, 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Creamfields Chile













Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 00 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me