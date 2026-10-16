Photos: INNELLEA Releases RECKLESS 69 With Satirical Short Film
The new single arrives with a short film that extends INNELLEA's critique of electronic music industry culture.
German trailblazer INNELLEA has returned with 'Reckless 69', out now on his own belonging imprint, accompanied by a short film released alongside the track.
'Reckless 69' is INNELLEA's take on trance and a return to the melodic sound he came from, but with a different energy. It's faster, brighter and more carefree than some of his recent work, while still carrying the musical identity that has been part of his sound for years.
The track follows 'Slave to the Hype' and 'Bounce Music', two releases that have seen INNELLEA take a more direct and humorous look at the world around him. Rather than trying to fit into whatever sound or scene is currently in favour, 'Reckless 69' is about doing the opposite. It's a track that doesn't take itself too seriously and doesn't feel the need to explain where it belongs.
The release also comes with a short film, 'Reckless: The Movie'. Shot as one complete piece for YouTube and then broken into episodes for the wider social campaign, the film continues the story and humour behind the recent INNELLEA releases. There's a ghettoblaster, an exploding scooter and a tattoo that isn't real. It's deliberately ridiculous, but underneath the jokes is the same question that has been running through the project: what is real in a world where so much of electronic music is built around image, hype and performance?
The film plays with the stereotypes around the industry - from manufactured personas and masculinity to the pressure to constantly stay relevant - while also turning the joke back towards the audience. After all, everyone is part of the scene in one way or another.
The idea comes from a very real place. Earlier this year, INNELLEA publicly admitted, 'I am stuck.' He wiped his feeds, stepped back from shows and took some time away from the constant noise and pressure surrounding his career. In an industry where artists are expected to keep producing and performing, choosing to stop became an important part of the story.
What followed was a new character and a different way of looking at the world he had been part of for more than a decade. Through 'Slave to the Hype', 'Bounce Music' and the visual campaign around them, INNELLEA began playing with the conventions of electronic music and the expectations that come with being an artist at his level.
There is plenty of humour in it, but there is also a genuine point behind it. INNELLEA has spent more than a decade playing some of the world's biggest stages and building his own sound and community along the way. He has always been interested in doing things slightly differently, and the current project gives him the space to make fun of the industry while still being part of it.
'Reckless 69' is another step in that direction, but musically it is also a reminder of where INNELLEA started. It's a return to trance and melody without trying to recreate the past - a lighter, faster and more direct version of the sound he came from.
'Reckless 69' is out 16 October on belonging, five days before ADE, with the full short film screening at the conference.
2026 Tour Dates
October 9, 2026 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
October 10, 2026 - Beirut, Lebanon
October 31, 2026 – Istanbul, Turkey – Klein Phönix
November 6, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Avalon Hollywood
November 8, 2026 – Toluca, Mexico – Ultra Music Festival Mexico
November 14, 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Creamfields Argentina
November 15, 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Creamfields Chile
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