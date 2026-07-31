Photos: CHROME SPARKS Taps Khalid, Jónsi for New Single SLEEPER
Jeremy Malvin's project returns with a track pairing him with two acclaimed vocalists.
By: Joshua Wright
CHROME SPARKS, the project of producer and multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Malvin, has released a new single titled SLEEPER, featuring guest vocals from Khalid and Jónsi of SIGUR RÓS. The track serves as the first preview of Malvin's upcoming album, BALL OF LIGHT, set for release via Chrome Sounds / AWAL.
Photo Credit: Miya Folick, Hi-Res HERE
Photo Credit: Miya Folick, Hi-Res HERE