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Photos: CHROME SPARKS Taps Khalid, Jónsi for New Single SLEEPER

Jeremy Malvin's project returns with a track pairing him with two acclaimed vocalists.

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Photos: CHROME SPARKS Taps Khalid, Jónsi for New Single SLEEPER

CHROME SPARKS, the project of producer and multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Malvin, has released a new single titled SLEEPER, featuring guest vocals from Khalid and Jónsi of SIGUR RÓS. The track serves as the first preview of Malvin's upcoming album, BALL OF LIGHT, set for release via Chrome Sounds / AWAL.

Photo Credit: Miya Folick, Hi-Res HERE





Photo Credit: Miya Folick, Hi-Res HERE
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